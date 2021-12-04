COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU pulls off stunning FCS win over Kennesaw State, 32-21

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – There was never a doubt. Randy Sanders was going for two with the season on the line.
ETSU scored 15 points in the 53 second span – including the two-point conversion with 35 seconds left - to stun Kennesaw State 32-31 to advance to the Football Championship Series playoff quarterfinals in front of 8,453 spectators on Saturday afternoon at William B. Greene Stadium.
“We had a group of individuals that showed great mental toughness, great desire, great commitment to their teammates,” Sanders said. “We will take it. Whatever is next comes next, but I am going to enjoy the heck out of this one for the next 24 hours anyway.”
Kennesaw State (11-2), which had won 10 in a row, scored on four straight second half possessions to build a 31-17 lead with 5:02 left to play. Sanders, ETSU’s fourth-year head coach, asked for a little help from above.
“I lost my dad 10 years ago today,” a teary-eyed Sanders said. “There was a point when it was 31-17, I told him I needed a little help.”
ETSU (11-1), which led 10-7 at halftime, built that margin to 17-7 on the first drive of the third quarter, but the Bucs were held to negative-(20) yards on its next three possessions to fall behind by 14 points.
The Owls had momentum, fans began to leave and one of the best years in school history appeared to be nearing the end. Instead, the Bucs set a program record with 11 wins in a season.
“We felt like we were in a good place, felt like we had the momentum and that just tells you how quick the thing can turn on you,” Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannon said. “We ran seven or eight minutes off the clock, we got a field goal to put us up two scores, felt like you were in decent shape, but to their credit, they found a way and made some plays.”
Suddenly, it all changed. With the Owls holding the usually potent ETSU running game to 70 yards, the Bucs went to the air with Tyler Riddell, who threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He found targets in Quay Holmes (7-95) and Nate Atkins (7-94) on a late fourth quarter drive before connecting with Will Huzzie from 12 yards out to pull within 31-24 with 1:28 to play.
Backup tight end Tim Stayskal had seen sporadic playing time during the season, but he recovered the ensuing onside kick by Tyler Keltner to give the Bucs the ball at the Owls’ 48-yard line.
“He has played a couple of games,” Atkins said. “That is big Timmy, I love him.”
Riddell immediately went to Atkins, who made a diving 24-yard catch over the middle, and followed with a spectacular 15-yard grab along the sidelines to the 9.
“I saw the ball in the air and I just wanted to go make a play,” Atkins said. “I just wanted the ball. I just went up and got it.”
Four plays later, Riddell found Holmes for the 3-yard touchdown to pull within 31-30 with 35 seconds to play. Holmes had his usual stellar game, accounting for 182 all-purpose yards and three scores.
Sanders didn’t hesitate. The Bucs were going for the win. The Owls weren’t surprised.
“They had two solid running backs and a great tight end,” Kennesaw State linebacker Evan Thompson said. “We knew it was going to be 44 [Atkins) or 1 [Holmes] and just with the way they set up, it was a great play call from the defense we ran. Props to them, hell of a game, just a great play call at the end.”
Riddell found a sliding Atkins in the end zone for two points and the lead.
“We practiced that play all year,” Atkins said. “We haven’t run it, but we have practiced it all year. We were waiting for that moment, the moment came and we executed it.”
ETSU’s defense, which allowed 457 yards to 308 for the Bucs, didn’t allow any late heroics, and when the final pass hit the ground, many of the ETSU faithful joined the players on the field to celebrate the Bucs’ first playoff win since 1996.
Kennesaw State lost starting quarterback Xavier Shepherd to a first quarter injury, but backup Jonathan Murphy, who lost his job due to injury during the season, was electric, rushing for 164 yards and two scores and throwing for 125 yards and two more scores.
It just wasn’t enough.
“There are a lot of kids in that locker room hurting. It is a group of seniors who have been through a lot. That was a tough way to finish,” said Bohannon, whose Owls dropped to 5-4 in FCS playoff games, including 3-1 against Southern Conference teams. “Credit to ETSU, found a way to win the game, it was a heck of a ball game. I am proud of our football team, their fight and resiliency…
“At the end of the day we just didn’t make enough plays when we needed to win the game and unfortunately that is playoff football. That is the way it goes. It is tough.”
ETSU will travel next to face second ranked North Dakota State, which defeated Southern Illinois 38-7 on Saturday to join the Bucs in the FCS quarterfinals. The tradition-rich Bison won eight of nine FCS championships between 2011-19.
“We are going to enjoy it tonight, get back to work tomorrow,” said ETSU linebacker Jared Folks, who led the Bucs with 10.5 tackles, followed closely by Donovan Manuel with 10. “It is just another week. I am sure they are a great team, I feel like we have great teams in the SoCon. Kennesaw is a great team, they are in the playoffs for a reason, but just get back to work tomorrow. It’s about football.
“It is great to play at this time of year. It is a great feeling to still be one of the last eight teams in the country, but it is just another game. It is what is next.”
