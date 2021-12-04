COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU pulls off stunning FCS win over Kennesaw State, 32-21

Kennesaw State lost starting quarterback Xavier Shepherd to a first quarter injury, but backup Jonathan Murphy, who lost his job due to injury during the season, was electric, rushing for 164 yards and two scores and throwing for 125 yards and two more scores.

It just wasn’t enough.

“There are a lot of kids in that locker room hurting. It is a group of seniors who have been through a lot. That was a tough way to finish,” said Bohannon, whose Owls dropped to 5-4 in FCS playoff games, including 3-1 against Southern Conference teams. “Credit to ETSU, found a way to win the game, it was a heck of a ball game. I am proud of our football team, their fight and resiliency…

“At the end of the day we just didn’t make enough plays when we needed to win the game and unfortunately that is playoff football. That is the way it goes. It is tough.”

ETSU will travel next to face second ranked North Dakota State, which defeated Southern Illinois 38-7 on Saturday to join the Bucs in the FCS quarterfinals. The tradition-rich Bison won eight of nine FCS championships between 2011-19.