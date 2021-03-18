COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU prepares for first road trip of 2021 to The Citadel

Take a look at the football schedule for The Citadel and what sticks out most is an 0-7 record.
Unlike most of the Southern Conference, the Bulldogs played four games in the fall, losing at South Florida, Clemson, Eastern Kentucky and Army.
The Citadel has lost three games since the spring season began, falling to Mercer (42-28), Chattanooga (25-24) and Western Carolina (21-14).
ETSU (1-1) hopes to extend that mark to 0-8 on Saturday with a visit to The Citadel. The Buccaneers opened its season with a 24-17 win over Samford and then waited three weeks to play again, losing 17-13 last week to Furman.
“I am definitely excited to play in consecutive weeks,” said ETSU running back Quay Holmes, who has scored three of the Buccaneers’ four touchdowns through two games. “As a running back, you want to get back into a rhythm and break big runs. We see this as another opportunity to go out and play as good as we possibly can.”
This will be ETSU’s first road game since a visit to Vanderbilt to end the 2019 season.
“It’s our first road game so this is a new experience for the 40-45 guys that are on the buses headed to Charleston,” ETSU third-year head coach Randy Sanders said. “This will be a different experience as well. The one thing right now with COVID is that you don’t have to deal with quite as much of the noise or hostility like you would in a normal season. Some guys respond really well to playing on the road and some don’t. Hopefully this group of guys responds well to playing on the road.”
Holmes doesn’t think the Buccaneers need to make any dynamic changes just because the game will be held at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, S.C. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
“We plan to prepare the same way we do every week going into any game,” he said. “The location shouldn’t change anything, but we just need to make sure we remain locked in to our preparation.”
ETSU led Furman 10-0 at halftime last Saturday before the Paladins scored 17 points in the third quarter and held on for the win. Sanders did, however, see improvement between the two games, even with a three-week period in the middle.
“I think our defensive line made some big improvements. We started the game way better on the defensive side, especially with our eye discipline in the secondary,” Sanders said. “I feel like against Furman we did a much better job of simply doing our job. Mostly in the secondary, not trying to have knockout shots or intercept every pass, just doing your job. I felt offensively we got better on third downs, our receivers were more consistent and our pass protection was much improved.”
With The Citadel’s triple-option, ball-control offense, Holmes figures the Buccaneers must take advantage of every opportunity they get.
“It’s going to be a quick game since they run the ball a lot,” Holmes said. “Offensively, we have to make the most of our opportunities because we won’t get that many against a team like The Citadel who holds the ball. We can’t afford to go out there and have penalties and make mistakes. We have to make the most of each of our possessions.”
There is little doubt the Bulldogs will attempt to establish the run, having thrown the ball an average of 11 times over seven games. They do, however, have the potential to lure defenses to sleep and then hit the big play.
“All throughout the game, it will be about our discipline. Our discipline will be the biggest key to the game,” ETSU senior defensive back Karon Delince said. “When you try to do too much, that is when they will score. A triple-option team wants you to do more than you are capable of doing and after that, that is when their big plays come in.”
Sanders isn’t sure if The Citadel has an advantage over other teams that didn’t play in the fall.
“I think a lot of it depends on the attitude that is brought into the spring. If you play three-four games, you obviously have an extra six or seven weeks of practice over those of us that didn’t play any games,” Sanders said. “At the same time, if you put more emphasis on the games in the fall because that is the norm, then you might lose that advantage. Overall, 2020 was an exhausting year for everybody, but especially some of these young people. I think that possibly having played some in the fall and coming back to play some now in the spring may be more mentally and emotionally exhausting than having played only in the spring.”
ETSU returns home next Saturday to face Western Carolina.