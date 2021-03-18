COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU prepares for first road trip of 2021 to The Citadel

Holmes doesn’t think the Buccaneers need to make any dynamic changes just because the game will be held at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, S.C. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

“We plan to prepare the same way we do every week going into any game,” he said. “The location shouldn’t change anything, but we just need to make sure we remain locked in to our preparation.”

ETSU led Furman 10-0 at halftime last Saturday before the Paladins scored 17 points in the third quarter and held on for the win. Sanders did, however, see improvement between the two games, even with a three-week period in the middle.

“I think our defensive line made some big improvements. We started the game way better on the defensive side, especially with our eye discipline in the secondary,” Sanders said. “I feel like against Furman we did a much better job of simply doing our job. Mostly in the secondary, not trying to have knockout shots or intercept every pass, just doing your job. I felt offensively we got better on third downs, our receivers were more consistent and our pass protection was much improved.”

With The Citadel’s triple-option, ball-control offense, Holmes figures the Buccaneers must take advantage of every opportunity they get.