COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU overpowers UVa-Wise in improving to 2-0

ETSU WR Malik Murray and UVA Wise Isaac Thompson battle for the ball on a long pass. Murray came down with the catch for ETSU.
ETSU RB Jacob Saylors is hit by UVA-Wise's Patrick Taylor
ETSU RB Quay Holmes avoids the tackle attempt by UVA Wise's Malcolm Gallagher
ETSU RB Quay Holmes is hit by UVA Wise's Markel Dailey
ETSU RB Jacob Saylors fights for yards as UVA-Wise's LB Deandre Williams tries to make the tackle.
UVA Wise QB Lendon Redwine
UVA Wise RB J'Quan Anderson is tackled for a loss by ETSU's Mike Price and Karon Delince
ETSU QB Tyler Riddell runs through the tackle attempt by UVA Wise's Paulie Kasteckas on a scramble.
ETSU QB Tyler Riddell talks with head coach Randy Sanders during a time out
ETSU DB Tyree Robinson returns an interception against UVA Wise.
UVA Wise's Rodney Hudson looses control of the ball on a short pass as ETSU's Zach West makes the tackle.
ETSU head coach Randy Sanders
From Staff & Wire Reports
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Tyler Riddell passed for two touchdowns, Quay Holmes rushed for two scores and East Tennessee State beat Division-II member Virginia-Wise Highland Cavaliers 45-14 on Saturday night.
Riddell was 13 of 18 for 201 yards and Brock Landis went 4 for 8 for 73 yards, including a 14-yard strike to Will Huzzie to cap the scoring early in the fourth.
ETSU (2-0) scored the opening 21 points and led 31-6 at the break after outgaining UVA Wise 290-130. Jacob Saylors scored on a 64-yard catch-and-run for a 14-0 lead, and Holmes scored on runs of 3 and 12 yards.
Saylors also scored on a 16-yard run in the second quarter.
Lendon Redwine was 33 for 54 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for UVA Wise.
Tyree Robinson and Jalen Porter each made an interception, and the Buccaneers’ defense held the Cavaliers to 39 yards rushing.
