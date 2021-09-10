COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU not taking UVa-Wise lightly

As the East Tennessee State football team buses pulled into Vanderbilt Stadium last Saturday, there were mixed feelings among the Buccaneers.
It didn’t last long.
“I was nervous a little bit as we were pulling in to the stadium,” ETSU sophomore linebacker Stephen Scott said. “When we walked into the stadium, I knew it was time to play. Yeah, they are an SEC team, but they are human just like we are. They put their pants on the same way that we do. I just knew I had to come out, play and perform.”
They did, falling behind 3-0 after one quarter and then scoring the rest, pulling the stunning 23-3 upset over the Commodores, one of six Football Championship Series programs to defeat FBS programs in college football last week.
“Obviously it is always good to get a win,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said, during a press conference earlier this week. “If you want to win all 11 games this season, it starts with winning the first one. We played hard and for the most part we played smart.
“That is one thing that we have made a lot of progress in over the last four years is playing smarter. The formula for winning football games hasn’t changed. We will do the basic fundamental things to win football games.”
ETSU had fallen to Vanderbilt 38-0 at the end of the 2019 season, which ended with a 3-9 mark. The Buccaneers improved to 4-2 in the spring, and ETSU running back Quay Holmes said the Buccaneers were anxious to build off that success.
They certainly did.
“In 2019, we were 3-8 going into the game so our spirits were a little low,” Holmes said. “This time, we are coming off a 4-2 season in the spring. Knowing that we had Vanderbilt in the first game, we wanted to show that our 4-2 season wasn’t a fluke. We just had intensity and we wanted to prove that we were here to stay and we wanted our momentum going.”
While Holmes ran for 149 yards and Tyler Keltner kicked three field goals, it was Scott who had arguably the most memorable play, picking up a loose fumble and carrying it 27 yards for a fourth quarter touchdown.
“I made it,” said Scott, who recalled his dash to the end zone. “I was just thinking that I was glad to be able to pick the ball up and score and contribute to the team win.”
How dominant were the Buccaneers? They became just the second FCS team since the NCAA Division I split in 1978 to hold an SEC opponent without a touchdown. The only other time that occurred was in 1992 when The Citadel defeated Arkansas 10-3.
That type of win will certainly open eyes, and add a little pressure to the Bucs to keep such success moving forward. That is fine with Sanders, who recalled how ETSU surprised many with an 8-4 mark to share the Southern Conference title in 2018, and then fell off to 3-9 in 2019.
“I want to be a part of a program that has a target on their backs each week. I felt like in 2018 we won some games because teams probably thought they were just going to beat us,” Sanders said. “In 2019, we went from having our game circled because we were homecoming to being circled because teams wanted to get us back.
“You get the attention we have from last weekend, then the level of intensity from our opponents just increases even more. I expect our team to be highlighted and circled now. That is what we want as a program.”
While ETSU received $410,000 and 60 hotel rooms from Vanderbilt, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will get their own payday on Saturday with a visit to face the Buccaneers at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in Johnson City. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Sanders won’t allow the Buccaneers to overlook the Dane Damron-coached Highland Cavaliers, who also won their season opener, pounding Virginia University of Lynchburg 54-0.
“I am sure that they are saying the same thing we said and that they are catching us at a great time,” Sanders said. “They are a good football team and Coach Damron is a really good football coach. Look at what they did – scored 54 points last week and didn’t give up any.”
The Cavaliers rolled up 482 total yards on offense, while allowing just 202. Lendon Redwine threw for 326 yards and six touchdowns, including two each to three different receivers.
“You watch them on tape, they know what they are doing and they are well coached,” Sanders said. “They play hard, they play fast and they play good defense. It will be a challenge. We can’t think that just because we are ETSU and we won last week that it will be easy. That doesn’t do anything except make it harder.”
This will be the first of three meetings between the Buccaneers and Highland Cavaliers, with UVa-Wise also slated to visit Johnson City in 2024 and 2027.
Vanderbilt had struggled to draw support over the years, and that was no different last Saturday when the announced audience was just 22,029 for the season opener. Holmes figured many of those were dressed in blue and gold.
“I want to say no,” Holmes, on whether he was surprised by anything from the win over the Commodores. “I was more so excited to see how many people came to the game that were from ETSU.
“That was a great thing to see. Just looking up in the stands and seeing all those people and the turnout that we had. Just having that support was special for us.”
