COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU not taking UVa-Wise lightly

“I want to be a part of a program that has a target on their backs each week. I felt like in 2018 we won some games because teams probably thought they were just going to beat us,” Sanders said. “In 2019, we went from having our game circled because we were homecoming to being circled because teams wanted to get us back.

“You get the attention we have from last weekend, then the level of intensity from our opponents just increases even more. I expect our team to be highlighted and circled now. That is what we want as a program.”

While ETSU received $410,000 and 60 hotel rooms from Vanderbilt, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will get their own payday on Saturday with a visit to face the Buccaneers at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in Johnson City. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Sanders won’t allow the Buccaneers to overlook the Dane Damron-coached Highland Cavaliers, who also won their season opener, pounding Virginia University of Lynchburg 54-0.

“I am sure that they are saying the same thing we said and that they are catching us at a great time,” Sanders said. “They are a good football team and Coach Damron is a really good football coach. Look at what they did – scored 54 points last week and didn’t give up any.”