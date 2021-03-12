COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU hosts Furman in SoCon

It has been three weeks since East Tennessee State started the spring football portion of 2021 with a 24-17 win over Samford.

Game 2 awaits. Finally.

“I expect rust if I am being honest. You work to try to eliminate it and prevent it from happening. For some of these guys, it’ll be like starting all over again,” ETSU third year head coach Randy Sanders said. “Usually, you make most of your improvements from week one and week two, but normally you don’t have three weeks in between.”

ETSU followed up that win over Samford with the scheduled bye week, with a visit slated last week to Southern Conference preseason favorite Wofford. However, due to COVID protocol issues with the Terriers, that game was postponed, leaving the Buccaneers a full 21 days between games.

“Hopefully the time we had off was beneficial. We will find out moving forward,” Sanders said. “It definitely gave us a chance to heal up a little bit. I think the physical play of the Samford game left us a little sore, so we have been able to recover. It seems like we have been practicing an awful long time to play just one game. I know I am ready to get back out there and I know the guys are ready to play.”