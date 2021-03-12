COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU hosts Furman in SoCon

It has been three weeks since East Tennessee State started the spring football portion of 2021 with a 24-17 win over Samford.
Game 2 awaits. Finally.
“I expect rust if I am being honest. You work to try to eliminate it and prevent it from happening. For some of these guys, it’ll be like starting all over again,” ETSU third year head coach Randy Sanders said. “Usually, you make most of your improvements from week one and week two, but normally you don’t have three weeks in between.”
ETSU followed up that win over Samford with the scheduled bye week, with a visit slated last week to Southern Conference preseason favorite Wofford. However, due to COVID protocol issues with the Terriers, that game was postponed, leaving the Buccaneers a full 21 days between games.
“Hopefully the time we had off was beneficial. We will find out moving forward,” Sanders said. “It definitely gave us a chance to heal up a little bit. I think the physical play of the Samford game left us a little sore, so we have been able to recover. It seems like we have been practicing an awful long time to play just one game. I know I am ready to get back out there and I know the guys are ready to play.”
ETSU (1-0) returns to Greene Stadium today to face Furman (1-2), which defeated Samford in overtime last week for their first win of the spring, but came into the season picked second in the preseason polls.
If nothing else, at least the Buccaneers have had plenty of time to pore over video of the Paladins, who have been led by Devin Wynn (305 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns), Hamp Sisson (716 yards passing, 8 scores, 4 interceptions) and Nick Kuzemka, who leads Furman with 21 stops on defense.
“We do have some advantage of having three games worth of tape to watch on Furman from this year,” Sanders said. “At the same time, it is probably not as big as an advantage that some people may think. They have two years of tape to watch on our offense and seven years to watch on Coach [Billy] Taylor’s defense. The players may be different, but the schemes stay consistent. However, schemes are not what wins and loses games. It is how the players play and limiting the mistakes.”
ETSU overcame a 14-0 first quarter deficit against Samford, outscoring the Bulldogs 24-3 from that point, with Juliun Lane-Price snagging a 59-yard touchdown reception from Tyler Riddell for the deciding points. Riddell threw for 186 yards in his first collegiate start, while Quay Holmes ran for 122 yards and two scores.
“I didn’t give it too much thought to be honest,” said Lane-Price, who had four receptions for 83 yards, including the game-winning play with 5:28 left in the game. “I just tried to stay humble and keep focusing on what I needed to do. That play wasn’t just me. That was everybody on that play that made it happen.”
Defensively, ETSU got a monster game from redshirt-sophomore linebacker Donovan Manuel, who had nine tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. The Bulldogs managed just three points over the final three quarters of the game.
“We haven’t been playing game action for 14-15 months, so we had to get back to playing and getting the feel for the game,” Manuel said. “We needed to slow down and let the game come to us.”
ETSU is now slated to play six straight weeks, beginning with today’s clash with Furman. Attendance will be capped at 30 percent of capacity, which is around 2,300 spectators. Tickets must be purchased in advance, with no tickets being sold at the gate for the 1 p.m. game.
Lane-Price saw one area that the Buccaneers definitely need to improve upon from their opener three long weeks ago.
“The biggest thing I saw is that we need to continue coming together,” said Lane-Price, a graduate of West Greene High School in Mosheim. “We need to be on the same page and come together as one unit for us to be successful and to continue to be a good team.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543