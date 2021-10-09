WATCH NOW: COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU goes to 6-0 with 48-21 win over The Citadel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Close games in the Southern Conference have been the norm for East Tennessee State. This wasn’t one of them.
Quay Holmes ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and set up another score with his workhorse effort to open the third quarter, leading No. 12/13 ETSU to a 48-21 Southern Conference victory over the The Citadel in front of 9,202 spectators on Saturday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.
ETSU finished with 558 yards on offense - 288 on the ground and 270 through the air - the second most yards the Buccaneers have had since the program returned in 2015.
“It was a good night,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said. “I thought we played really well in spurts. I thought there were a couple of times we should have executed better than we did, but for the most part, that was a pretty good offensive performance from us.”
ETSU (6-0, 3-0) improved to 6-0 for just the third time in school history, the others being in 1969 and 1936. They’ll need to win at Chattanooga next week to reach 7-0 for the first time. The Bucs are tied for first in the SoCon with Mercer.
“It will get tougher every week. Coach Sanders was telling us this is going to be [other] teams’ biggest games whenever they come into this week just knowing that they have an undefeated team to play so everybody is going to be giving us their best shot,” Holmes said. “We have got to expect that and just keep doing what we do and play our game really.
“We know there is a lot at stake, but as long as we keep doing our thing and doing our job we will be fine.”
It was just the fourth time in the last 25 SoCon games for ETSU that wasn’t decided by more than one possession. The Buccaneers pulled away from 27-21 to score the final three touchdowns of the game, as Sanders won his first league game at ETSU by more than eight points.
“If we could beat an SEC team by 20, surely to goodness, we could win a conference game by more than eight points and make it a two-possession game,” said Sanders, whose Buccaneers opened the season with a 23-3 win over Vanderbilt. “It was good, I enjoyed it.”
Science Hill graduate Jaylen Adams ran for 102 yards, threw for 52 and accounted for two touchdowns for The Citadel. The nephew of Lebanon baseball coach Doc Adams, who had long runs of 44 and 42 yards, scored from 2 yards to put the Bulldogs up 7-3 in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs’ option attack was limited, with Donovan Manuel leading the Bucs with 10.5 tackles and a sack. Tyree Robinson picked off a first quarter pass by Adams deep in ETSU territory.
ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell countered, throwing for 278 yards, including a 48-yard strike to Will Huzzie that led to a 2-yard scoring run by Holmes to put the Buccaneers up 34-21 with 5:44 left in the third.
Leading the receivers for ETSU was West Greene graduate Juliun Price, who returned from injury to catch five passes for 78 yards. He had a 20-yard competition on the Bucs’ first play from the scrimmage, leading to a 37-yard field goal by Tyler Keltner.
“To come back from an injury and for them to have confidence in me to throw the ball to me, it shows a lot of appreciation from them to me,” Price said. “
Riddell connected with Nate Atkins with a 2-yard pass to put the Bucs up to stay at 10-7. Jacob Saylors added an 8-run before Adams tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb. Keltner added a 24-yard field to put ETSU up 20-14 at the break.
Holmes gained the first 57 yards of the opening drive of the third quarter before fullback Jawan Martin ran the remaining 18 yards for a score. Adams followed with a 42-yard run to set up a 3-run scoring run by Logan Billings to stay within 27-21.
ETSU took control from that point, on scoring runs of 2 and 1 yards by Holmes, who has now has 37 rushing touchdowns and 41 total scores in his career. Bryson Irby added a 22-yard touchdown in the fourth.
Martin scored on his first carry of the season, while Atkins had his first touchdown since 2019, something Holmes can appreciate.
“I love it. I have scored a lot and it is easy to kind of take them for granted, but it is no better feeling than witnessing another guy score his first touchdown or his first touchdown in a couple of years,” Holmes said. “I know that is a special feeling and I know it is special whenever I score so just being able to be out there and see them score, it is a beautiful thing. t is just puts a smile on my face.”
Punters on both sides had good days. ETSU’s Garrett Taylor averaged 56.7 yards on four kicks, including a 76-yarder that was the seventh longest in program history. The Citadel’s Matt Campbell tallied 55.8 yards on three punts, including a long of 84 yards.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543