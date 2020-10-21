COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU gets eight-game spring schedule

It’s official.
East Tennessee State will play a regular season football schedule in the spring of 2021.
The Southern Conference announced its league schedule on Wednesday, which includes an eight-game regular season slate for each school.
ETSU will open the season at Greene Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 20 against Samford, and will conclude the campaign on April 17 by hosting Chattanooga.
The FCS playoffs begin on Saturday, April 24.
Concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic led to the fall schedule being canceled by the Southern Conference.
ETSU will open with Samford and follow with road games to VMI (Feb. 27) and Wofford (March 6). Other home games will involve Furman (March 13), Western Carolina (March 27) and Chattanooga.
Additional road games will take the Buccaneers to The Citadel (April 3) and Mercer (April 10).
ETSU, which will have an open date on March 20, is coming off a 3-9 season, one year after the Buccaneers earned a share of the Southern Conference championship in 2018.
Randy Sanders is in his third season as head coach at ETSU.
College Football
2021 ETSU Schedule
(Game times to be determined)
Feb. 20 Samford H
Feb. 27 VMI A
March 6 Wofford A
March 13 Furman H
March 20 OPEN
March 27 Western Carolina H
April 3 The Citadel A
April 10 Mercer A
April 17 Chattanooga H
