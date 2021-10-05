COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU football fans enjoying the Buccaneers’ 5-0 start to season

“We are going to enjoy the heck out of this one tonight, enjoy the heck out of it in the morning, it makes breakfast tastes better. Then we will get to the Dome and we will get ready for opportunity number six and just take them one at a time.”

ETSU returns to Greene Stadium on Saturday to face The Citadel with 6-0 on their mind.

“You take them one game at a time, you take it one day at a time, you take it one play at a time and just be where you are and make that moment count,” Sanders said. “As long as they continue doing that then we have a chance to be successful.

“At some point there is a good chance we may lose and when we lose, you will feel bad about it afterwards, breakfast doesn’t taste as good the next morning, but then you show up at the Dome and you are on to the next one. That is the only way coach football, the only way you can play football, the only way you can live life.”

Winning is fun, but that fun will only last as long as focus remains on the task at hand.

“It is a lot of fun, but we know we have a target on our back every week,” Holmes said. “I know that teams that play against us, they will see that we are ranked and that we are undefeated and everybody wants to be that spoiling team.