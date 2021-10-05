COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU football fans enjoying the Buccaneers’ 5-0 start to season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – East Tennessee State has long been known as a basketball school, and that especially became true after football ceased to exist there for 12 years earlier this century.
While that isn’t likely to change, football is back and support for the Bucs appears to be growing. That was in evidence last Saturday when a Greene Stadium record 10,153 spectators watched ETSU snap a nine-game losing skid against Wofford with a 27-21 Southern Conference victory that resulted in a 5-0 start to the season.
ETSU fourth-year head coach Randy Sanders, who played in front of massive crowds as offensive coordinator at Tennessee, Florida State and Kentucky, was pleased to see such a large audience to watch his Buccaneers.
“There are a lot of people in Johnson City excited about football, a lot of people around East Tennessee excited about football,” said Sanders, who’s Buccaneers are 5-0 for the first time since 1969, while moving up to 12th and 13th in the two major Football Championship Series polls. “I hope they are because these kids are working hard, they deserve some support like that. I think our kids are going out there and playing pretty well on the field.
“When the team plays well usually the fans come and if the fans come it is easier for the team to play well so it all kind of goes together.”
The players noticed too. ETSU dominated Wofford in the scorebook, but not where it counts most, trailing 21-20 early in the fourth quarter. When the Buccaneers took control of the football at its own 2-yard line with 14:49 left to play, the crowd was on their feet providing encouragement to their team.
“It definitely got loud. I am just glad they are coming out, but that is a credit to this team,” Holmes said. “Now that we are winning people want to support us so we are doing our thing to continue to get that support.”
It was Holmes who provided the biggest play of all, taking a short pass from Tyler Riddell and dashing 77 yards to the end zone to put the Bucs on top to stay.
ETSU, which hadn’t defeated Wofford since 1998 – five years before the program was shut down - was finally able to knock off the only team the Buccaneers haven’t beaten since football returned in 2015.
“I told the team it was going to be a 60-minute fight. You don’t go 23 years without beating somebody and beat them easily,” Sanders said. “There were a few times we would bloody their nose and there would be times when they would bloody our nose. The team that won was going to be the one that got up, wiped it off and got ready to play the next play and kept playing
“I thought you had two teams that did that. Fortunately we made enough plays there at the end to find a way.”
After ETSU forced a punt, the Bucs had another scoring opportunity after a 49-yard reverse by Will Huzzie, but normally dependable kicker Tyler Keltner missed a field goal. Wofford took over from their own 20 with 1:28 left needing to cover 80 yards.
They didn’t make it far.
“The offense was executing, the crowd really got into it so that got the defense up, we fed off that energy so we went out there and everybody else around us just did their job,” ETSU defensive back Tyree Robinson said. “Eleven guys going to the football, fast, physical, played with effort. That is all we can ask from our guys.”
Once again, the record-breaking crowd which stayed around until the end provided their support to the Buccaneers, who improved to 2-0 in the Southern Conference after stopping Samford on the game’s final play the previous week in overtime.
“We feed off the crowd’s energy, we feed off each other’s energy so we felt the camaraderie in the stadium,” Robinson said. “I am so glad they stayed the whole game.”
Finally, ETSU was able to walk off the field with a win over their nemesis on the gridiron.
“Wofford was the one team that ETSU had not beaten since we brought football back,” Sanders said. “That part was satisfying. It was our fifth game. Every week you play the biggest game of the season and most important game of the season.
“We are going to enjoy the heck out of this one tonight, enjoy the heck out of it in the morning, it makes breakfast tastes better. Then we will get to the Dome and we will get ready for opportunity number six and just take them one at a time.”
ETSU returns to Greene Stadium on Saturday to face The Citadel with 6-0 on their mind.
“You take them one game at a time, you take it one day at a time, you take it one play at a time and just be where you are and make that moment count,” Sanders said. “As long as they continue doing that then we have a chance to be successful.
“At some point there is a good chance we may lose and when we lose, you will feel bad about it afterwards, breakfast doesn’t taste as good the next morning, but then you show up at the Dome and you are on to the next one. That is the only way coach football, the only way you can play football, the only way you can live life.”
Winning is fun, but that fun will only last as long as focus remains on the task at hand.
“It is a lot of fun, but we know we have a target on our back every week,” Holmes said. “I know that teams that play against us, they will see that we are ranked and that we are undefeated and everybody wants to be that spoiling team.
“As much fun as it is, that is actually fun too, just knowing that people want to take you down, but you have just got to keep executing. You can’t get too high or too low.”
Robinson said a team meeting had been held to emphasize that point.
“One of the guys said you have just to grind like you are 0-5 or 0-4,” Robinson said. “Practice like you are 0-4 so that way you will go into the mindset of the game thinking you are defeated. You play harder that way, player hard, play smart, you do your job.
“Once you got into a game thinking you got this, you got that, that is when you get lackadaisical and things happen.”
