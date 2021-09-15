COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU eyeing 3-0 start to season

“At the end of the day, we are all just happy and blessed to be out there and we are hoping to make a contribution to the defense as well.”

It has often been said that the most improvement that team will show all season will come from the opening game to the next one. There is still, however, plenty of work to do for the Buccaneers, who will host the Rod Milstead-coached Hornets on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“There were areas that improved. Any time that you have a win like that first one, it is hard to get yourself back,” Sanders said. “We would show our maturity in week two based off how well we responded. It is hard to come off a big win like that and come right back again and play the next week.

“I thought our performance turned out to be very business-like and workmen-like. We did not have the energy and the emotion that I would like for us to have each week. You have so many guaranteed opportunities and we need to be excited about the nine opportunities that we have left.”

Milstead, who played offensive line at Delaware State, and spent eight years with three teams in the NFL, joined fellow Delaware State alum John Taylor on the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl winning team that defeated the San Diego Chargers in 1995.