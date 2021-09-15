COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU eyeing 3-0 start to season

Not many expected East Tennessee State to have an opportunity to start the season with a perfect 3-0 record. Not with a visit to SEC member Vanderbilt to open the campaign.
Yet, the Buccaneers are a victory over Delaware State on Saturday from doing just that, with the Southern Conference slate beginning next week at Samford.
ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said every win counts, no matter what league or level the opposition plays in.
“I don’t know that there is any extra emphasis,” Sanders said. “No question that conference play is when everything starts to gear up and the results truly count when it comes time to looking at the playoffs. Every win is going to matter and every game counts. I am not going into this game looking at it as a ‘tune up’. I am going into this game to see how much better can we get and how much improvement we can make as individuals and as a team.”
ETSU (2-0), ranked 16th and 17th in the most recent FBS polls, followed up its season-opening 23-3 win at Vanderbilt with a convincing 45-14 victory over NCAA Division II foe University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The Buccaneers led 31-6 at halftime, while rolling up 528 yards on offense.
“It was good to get the win. I never want to not appreciate wins because you let one get away from you, you learn to really appreciate them when you get them,” Sanders said. “I thought we did a lot of good things but I also felt we played sloppy.
“We had too many penalties, too many missed assignments and too many missed tackles. We have to start faster on offense and defense. We have to make a lot of improvement as a football team to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”
Jacob Saylors earned his first SoCon weekly honors by rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown and also picking up 75 yards and a score in the pass game. Quay Holmes added 62 yards and two rushing scores for the productive duo who pull for each other to produce.
“Absolutely. If you see us during the game, every time that one of us makes a big play the other one is usually right there,” Saylors said. “If we aren’t on the field together, the other one is waiting on the sideline to celebrate with each other. I would agree with Coach Sanders that we complement each other really well.”
That is the way both Sanders and running backs coach Gary Downs wants it to be done.
“Coach Downs pushes us each week to become better week-by-week,” Saylors said. “It is always a goal for our backfield to get better each week. We are lucky to be as deep as we are.”
ETSU shown much-needed balance, with Tyler Riddell throwing for 201 yards, including scores to Saylors and Will Huzzie. Brock Landis came off the bench to complete a touchdown pass to Malik Murray.
Defensively, the Buccaneers shut down the Highlands Cavaliers, who had scored 54 points in a season-opening win prior to meeting the Buccaneers. ETSU forced a pair of interceptions, one by Jalen Porter in the first half that seemed to provide the push they needed after UVa-Wise missed a field goal on its first possession. They managed just 39 yards on the ground.
“Their first drive was an adjustment period. After the interception, we were able to get back into our groove and that is when we got comfortable and just did our thing,” said ETSU redshirt freshman defensive end Max Evans. “We take big pride in our defensive line in being able to stop the run and affect the quarterback. We are pretty happy about the success we have had.”
Delaware State (1-1) has split a pair of decisions, defeating Bowie State 32-24 before allowing Georgetown to rally for a 20-14 overtime loss last week. Freshman running back Sy’veon Wilkerson ran for 92 yards and three scores in the opener, and added 98 yards and another score in the loss to the Hoyas.
Evans is ready for the ETSU defensive line to contribute to a defense led by talented linebackers Jared Folks and Donovan Manuel, along with defensive backs Tyree Robinson and Mike Price.
“It is one of those things that we have such great defensive backs and linebackers that as long as we can do our job, you have to trust that the other 10 guys will do that as well,” Evans said. “The defensive line as a whole plays with a chip on our shoulders because the focus may be on our linebackers and defensive backs.
“At the end of the day, we are all just happy and blessed to be out there and we are hoping to make a contribution to the defense as well.”
It has often been said that the most improvement that team will show all season will come from the opening game to the next one. There is still, however, plenty of work to do for the Buccaneers, who will host the Rod Milstead-coached Hornets on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
“There were areas that improved. Any time that you have a win like that first one, it is hard to get yourself back,” Sanders said. “We would show our maturity in week two based off how well we responded. It is hard to come off a big win like that and come right back again and play the next week.
“I thought our performance turned out to be very business-like and workmen-like. We did not have the energy and the emotion that I would like for us to have each week. You have so many guaranteed opportunities and we need to be excited about the nine opportunities that we have left.”
Milstead, who played offensive line at Delaware State, and spent eight years with three teams in the NFL, joined fellow Delaware State alum John Taylor on the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl winning team that defeated the San Diego Chargers in 1995.
Delaware State went 6-5 in 2012 and 5-6 in ‘13, and have won just 12 games over the last seven years.