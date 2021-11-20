COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU downs Mercer for SoCon title, 38-35

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – For the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers, the formula for the first outright Southern Conference football title was all about balance.
Eighth-ranked ETSU passed for 265 yards, ran for 161 and made some crucial defensive stops Saturday en route to a 38-35 win over the No. 21 Mercer Bears.
A Greene Stadium record crowd of 10,594 watched as the Bucs (10-1, 7-1) made school history after having to share the Southern Conference crown with two other teams in 2018.
“I went to Myrtle Beach after that season and saw two other people with the same [conference champion] shirts that we had,” ETSU senior linebacker Jared Folks said. “Having this championship for ourselves is great for the city and the program.”
Saturday’s victory clinched a berth into the FCS playoffs, with the pairings to be announced today at 12:30.
It was only 2015 when ETSU relaunched its football program. That might have explained the outpouring of support from fans and Johnson City residents Saturday evening, with electronic billboards proclaiming the conference honor less than one hour after the game.
“You could look all around today and see the excitement,” ETSU running back Quay Holmes said. “We had a chance to control our own destiny, and we did it.”
Holmes played a significant role in that destiny. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound redshirt junior from Powder Springs, Georgia, rushed for 132 yards, scored once and set school records for single-season and career rushing yardage in the process.
“It’s a true blessing, especially to do it here at home,” Holmes said.
Saturday’s other offensive hero was quarterback Tyler Riddell. In a career-best performance, the 5-11 redshirt freshman from Tampa, Florida, completed 26 of 29 passes for three scores, including 16 straight completions in the first half and the game-winning connection to 6-foot senior Malik Murray with 1:47 left in the game.
That score was set up by a 51-yard interception return from 5-11 freshman cornerback Alijah Huzzie to the Mercer 35-yard line with 4:18 remaining.
Mercer (7-3, 6-1) built a 35-28 advantage at the 12:59 mark of the fourth quarter when junior quarterback Fred Payton hit Ty James on a 48-yard pass. Payton threw for 375 yards and scores but was intercepted three times.
ETSU senior free safety Tyree Robinson contributed one of the game’s biggest swings with his fourth quarter pick leading to a 41-yard Tyler Keltner field goal that brought ETSU within 35-31.
“[Payton] rolled towards my side and I just happened to be in position with the defense and the coverage we were in,” Robinson said.
A game full of suspense ended with one more slice of drama after Mercer drove to the ETSU 25-yard line with two seconds left.
As ETSU fans and player poised for a celebration, Mercer kicker Devin Folser barely missed a potential game-tying 42-yard field goal. ETSU head coach Randy Sanders called for a quick time out just before Folser converted the kick on his first attempt.
“I didn’t really watch that first one too much, but I did see it hit the upright,” Sanders said. “I was hoping that he would overcompensate after the timeout, and I think that’s what happened.”
The Mercer defense featured quick linemen and linebackers, but the ETSU offensive line corps controlled the game with behind tackles Fred Norman (6-6, 330) and Tre’Mond Shorts (6-4, 335).
The scoring party began for ETSU at the 8:35 mark of the first quarter on a 43-yard touchdown connection to Murray. As Murray created separation from his defender, Riddell launched the pass just before he was hit in the facemask by a Mercer rusher.
ETSU took a 21-10 lead into halftime following a 15-play, 97-yard drive that lasted six minutes and 18 seconds. The Bucs also crafted an eight-play, 68-yard drive in the first half.
Mercer outscored the Bucs 18-0 in the third quarterback to take a 28-21 lead, but Riddell tied the score at 28 on a 26-yard connection to 6-2 Julian Price with 14:20 left in the game.
Both teams created offense in the final quarter, but ETSU was able to craft its fourth second half comeback of the season.
“I think that says a lot of great things for the leadership of this team,” Sanders said. “It starts with the coaches and I’m not necessarily talking about myself. It’s Coach (Billy) Taylor, Coach (Mike) Rader and all the other assistant coaches and the message they get across to their individual position players.
“It’s 60 minutes. You have to keep going, keep fighting and keep believing.”
Holmes, who has 1,431 yards rushing on the season and 4,141 for his career, talked about those second half rallies.
“It’s just a testament of this team to fight to the end,” Holmes said.
Folks said the Bucs are hungry to author more history in the playoffs.
“We’re little guys and we’ve got to work to get respect,” Folks said. “We’re going to take what we get now and work with it.”
