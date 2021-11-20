COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU downs Mercer for SoCon title, 38-35

A game full of suspense ended with one more slice of drama after Mercer drove to the ETSU 25-yard line with two seconds left.

As ETSU fans and player poised for a celebration, Mercer kicker Devin Folser barely missed a potential game-tying 42-yard field goal. ETSU head coach Randy Sanders called for a quick time out just before Folser converted the kick on his first attempt.

“I didn’t really watch that first one too much, but I did see it hit the upright,” Sanders said. “I was hoping that he would overcompensate after the timeout, and I think that’s what happened.”

The Mercer defense featured quick linemen and linebackers, but the ETSU offensive line corps controlled the game with behind tackles Fred Norman (6-6, 330) and Tre’Mond Shorts (6-4, 335).

The scoring party began for ETSU at the 8:35 mark of the first quarter on a 43-yard touchdown connection to Murray. As Murray created separation from his defender, Riddell launched the pass just before he was hit in the facemask by a Mercer rusher.

ETSU took a 21-10 lead into halftime following a 15-play, 97-yard drive that lasted six minutes and 18 seconds. The Bucs also crafted an eight-play, 68-yard drive in the first half.