COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU concludes 'spring' practice with scrimmage

“For the most part, I was really pleased with how the quarterbacks played. They looked like they have been coached for the last 15 days.”

Don’t expect the work toward February’s start to the season to end anytime soon. They will be expected in the weight room on Monday.

“It seems like we are not playing for a long time because it is February that we play, but we have got to have a sense of urgency to do it right now,” Sanders said. “We finished fall ‘spring’ practice, whatever you want to call it today, but we have got to get in the weight room…

“We have got to get in much better condition so we have to make these days count. If we are the right type of people and the right type of players, which I think we are, if we did a good job recruiting them, we will respond the right way. If not, we will feel sorry for ourselves and go home and get ready for Santa Claus.”

There is good news for the youth movement that continues at ETSU. The NCAA has declared that due to the coronavirus, players will not lose a year of eligibility in the season ahead. That might allow Sanders to play some of the youth that normally might not get in a game.