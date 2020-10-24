COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU concludes 'spring' practice with scrimmage

Fifteen days of fall practice to prepare for a spring football season isn’t the way it is normally done in college football.
This has been far from a normal year.
East Tennessee State completed what would normally be its 15-day “spring” football session on Saturday with its annual Blue/White scrimmage, with the Buccaneers looking ahead to Feb. 20 when the next season opens against Southern Conference foe Samford at Williams B. Greene Jr. Stadium.
The SoCon finally released its eight-game schedule earlier this week, which certainly helped the psyche of the ETSU football team, which last played a game at Vanderbilt on Nov. 23 of last year.
“That was very exciting because everybody thought we weren’t even going to play, but now we have a schedule so we are just letting everybody know that it is actually happening, it is really coming,” ETSU standout Will Huzzie said. “Everybody has their motivation back and we are not playing for no reason. We are very excited for it.”
Saturday’s scrimmage, which was held without fans, featured the offense against the defense, which led to good and bad for ETSU head coach Randy Sanders. Four quarterbacks combined for 29 completions to 10 different receivers, 324 yards and four touchdowns, but that also meant the defense gave up those plays.
“I was happy with how the quarterbacks were able to throw the ball today and how the receivers, tight ends and running backs were able to catch the ball,” Sanders said. “From a defensive standpoint, it is bad that our receivers were able to get as open as they were today.”
Four signal-callers saw action, led by redshirt-freshman Tyler Riddell, who was 13 for 18 pass for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns to West Greene graduate Juliun Lane-Price.
Cade Weldon, a former transfer from Miami, who shows signs of having recovered from a shoulder injury, threw for 107 yards and a score. David Crockett graduate Cade Larkins and Brock Landis combined for 86 yards and a touchdown, which came on a perfect strike from Larkins to Riley Bryant.
Several of the more experienced Buccaneers didn’t play in the scrimmage to allow Sanders to see what other players could do.
“We got what we needed. I think the coaches got what they needed to see,” Riddell said. “They sat certain people out of the scrimmage just because they have already shown what they can do. Others got more reps so we could show what we can do, show what we can contribute. I think it went well and I think the coaches saw what they wanted to.”
While DJ Twitty led ETSU on the ground with 26 yards on 12 carries, Huzzie paced a talented corp of receivers, catching five passes for 53 yards. Desi Lester led the Bucs with 69 yards and a touchdown through the air. Kody Lewis added a scoring run on the ground.
“We have a whole lot of competition, and honestly all of our receivers didn’t play today,” Huzzie said. “Some of us are still getting better. We still have got a whole bunch that are going to come back before the season starts so I feel like we can be the best overall receiving corps in the SoCon. I feel like we are really loaded with talent.”
Defensively, all was not lost, with the unit recording nine tackles for loss and five sacks, led by Elizabethton graduate Cade Maupin, who had seven tackles.
Colby Smith and Olajuwon Pinkelton had two sacks apiece, while Pinkelton added three tackles for loss. Daniel Davila also returned an interception for a touchdown.
“They are real good,” Riddell said. “They are physical team, they fight hard and they show us a lot of different looks so if we don’t know what we are doing they will definitely get in the backfield, even sometimes when we know what they are doing. They just overpower us and get around us real quick.”
Tyler Keltner was the lone kicker that saw action, making four extra points and a pair of field goals.
Sanders will definitely be looking for improvement on both sides of the ball, but was pleased with how the ‘spring’ practice went, even if it was in the fall.
“We have some work to do with some of the young linemen on pass protection,” said Sanders, who said the first offensive line included one redshirt-freshman and four true freshmen in order to get them reps. “We also have to work to develop the defensive line and have them take over a ball game.
“For the most part, I was really pleased with how the quarterbacks played. They looked like they have been coached for the last 15 days.”
Don’t expect the work toward February’s start to the season to end anytime soon. They will be expected in the weight room on Monday.
“It seems like we are not playing for a long time because it is February that we play, but we have got to have a sense of urgency to do it right now,” Sanders said. “We finished fall ‘spring’ practice, whatever you want to call it today, but we have got to get in the weight room…
“We have got to get in much better condition so we have to make these days count. If we are the right type of people and the right type of players, which I think we are, if we did a good job recruiting them, we will respond the right way. If not, we will feel sorry for ourselves and go home and get ready for Santa Claus.”
There is good news for the youth movement that continues at ETSU. The NCAA has declared that due to the coronavirus, players will not lose a year of eligibility in the season ahead. That might allow Sanders to play some of the youth that normally might not get in a game.
“This year we have got eight games that don’t count towards eligibility so if we have a freshman that is ready to play, let’s play him,” Sanders said. “If he can help us win, if that means playing him on offense, defense, special teams then we don’t have to worry about counting four games.
“In many ways, it expands your roster. We are much more limited roster wise here than what I was used to my first 30 years of coaching, but with the year not counting, it basically expands our roster and gives us more bodies to look at.”
ETSU, which will play four home and four road games beginning in February, is looking to bounce back from a 3-9 campaign, one year after finishing 8-4 and earning a share of the SoCon title and an FCS playoff berth.
He has noticed a big difference between those two teams, and this one as well, which he noted is even younger than last year’s young squad.
“Two years ago I don’t know how many times I said the thing that team had was grit. They just fought, kept fighting, they were able to overcome adversity,” Sanders said. “If things didn’t go right, they just kept fighting.
“Right now we don’t have that. We have too many guys that will use young as an excuse or my ankle hurts, my shoulder hurts, my foot hurts, we have got to grow up and develop an attitude that it doesn’t matter.
“So what, now what, let’s play football and let’s go play the next play and win the next play. We are not there yet, we have got a long ways to go in that area.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!