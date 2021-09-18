COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Emory & Henry pummels The Apprentice School, 63-7

The Apprentice School (1-1) finished with 193 yards on offense, including just 43 on the ground, and the Builders were forced to punt 10 times, had 10 penalties and were 1-for-14 on third down conversions.

“This is tough. My hats off to Coach Newsome and his staff, they did an awesome job preparing their guys and I knew they were going to be ready to go here at home after taking the loss the previous week,” Apprentice School head coach Vincent Brown said. “Our guys came out and they were ready to go, first drive we have some excitement and then we started making some mistakes, just little mental errors we have to fix, but we are still young.

“You could tell that team is primed and ready for Division II ball. Our hats are off to them.”

Jordan, who formerly played at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, has been filling in admirably for an injured Grayson Overstreet, scoring on runs of 22, 39 and 45 yards in the opening half, and adding another 21-yard scoring run after the break.

“That is probably the most [yards] I have had, but all glory to my hogs up front. If they feed me I am going to keep eating,” said Jordan, who broke numerous tackles to average 10.2 yards per carry. “When you are a running back you have got to have some type of contact, you have got to be a little unstable upstairs.