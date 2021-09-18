COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Emory & Henry pummels The Apprentice School, 63-7

EMORY, Va. – The best way to bounce back from a devastating loss is a convincing win.
Emory & Henry did just that on Saturday at Fred Selfe Stadium, rolling up 551 yards, including 404 on the ground, in hammering The Apprentice School 63-7 on Saturday afternoon at Nicewonder Field.
“We definitely came out and played hard with a chip on our shoulder,” said E&H senior running back Devontae Jordan, who ran for 214 yards and four touchdowns. “We definitely had to come out and get this victory.”
E&H (2-1) head coach Curt Newsome certainly felt better after this one, one week after Bluefield scored 29 fourth quarter points to stun the Wasps 46-45.
“There is no question about it,” Newsome said. “That took a lot of air out of me last week, but glad to be back in this position and I thought our kids responded and played well and I think they will feel much better about themselves.”
While the Wasps suffered a devastating loss, the Builders (1-1) opened the season with a 34-27 overtime win over Brevard. It didn’t begin well for E&H in this one, with Au’hki Harris returning an interception 52 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead just 4:15 into the game.
“It gets a little bit of the taste out of your mouth. Last week was one of the hardest ones I have had to deal with,” Newsome said. “We did some really good things. Brevard had only rushed the ball for 10 yards total so we had some concerns. We got off to a terrible start, but we overcame it, got the momentum and finished. We got to play a lot of people.”
The Apprentice School (1-1) finished with 193 yards on offense, including just 43 on the ground, and the Builders were forced to punt 10 times, had 10 penalties and were 1-for-14 on third down conversions.
“This is tough. My hats off to Coach Newsome and his staff, they did an awesome job preparing their guys and I knew they were going to be ready to go here at home after taking the loss the previous week,” Apprentice School head coach Vincent Brown said. “Our guys came out and they were ready to go, first drive we have some excitement and then we started making some mistakes, just little mental errors we have to fix, but we are still young.
“You could tell that team is primed and ready for Division II ball. Our hats are off to them.”
Jordan, who formerly played at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, has been filling in admirably for an injured Grayson Overstreet, scoring on runs of 22, 39 and 45 yards in the opening half, and adding another 21-yard scoring run after the break.
“That is probably the most [yards] I have had, but all glory to my hogs up front. If they feed me I am going to keep eating,” said Jordan, who broke numerous tackles to average 10.2 yards per carry. “When you are a running back you have got to have some type of contact, you have got to be a little unstable upstairs.
“I told [Grayson] I am going to hold it down until he gets back, but I can’t wait until he gets back.”
Kyle Short rebounded from the pick-6 with a 61-yard scoring strike to Elijah Rice to tie the score at 7-7, and it was all Wasps from that point on. E&H tortured Apprentice punter Jeremiah Morgan, consistently pressuring him into a 28.2 yard average, including three kicks that went 5, 7 and 3 yards.
“[Jordan] had a great day. I thought up front we did a really good job so just really pleased with the way we performed on all sides of the ball, and even on special teams,” Newsome said. “I think we were good in all areas and it feels good to get back on the winning track.”
A transfer from Concord University in Athens, West Virginia, Brent Butler led the E&H defense with seven tackles, and was quick to credit his mates on the front lines, led by Donovan Pinnix and Jay Swegheimer, who harassed Apprentice quarterback Mason Tatum from the start. Addison Knicely had an interception and Jaylyn Kreimes blocked a field goal attempt for the Wasps.
“You have got to love the d-line,” Butler said. “The big boys up there started it off for us.”
Short, who also had a 6-yard touchdown run, connected with Sullivan East graduate Gunner Griffith for a 27-yard scoring strike just 2:54 into the second half to extend what was a 35-7 lead at the break. Steven Montgomery added 101 yards on the ground, including a 52-yard touchdown, and Mykah English completed the scoring with a 1-yard fourth quarter run. Cameron Jones made all nine of his extra point kick conversions.
“All week in practice we were focused, locked in, ready for this game,” said Butler, whose Wasps did have nine penalties for 109 yards. “The coaches drew up a simple game plan for us and we just went out there and executed.”
E&H will play its third straight home game next Saturday against Old Dominion Athletic Conference member Bridgewater, which is 2-1 on the season. The Wasps, who are in the transition phase for a move to NCAA Division II, aren’t eligible for an ODAC title, but are playing all seven league teams.
“We have got plenty to play for. Just wins and losses, and if you are a competitive person, that is enough for you,” said Newsome, who recruited Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn while he was an assistant coach at James Madison. “We are excited about playing Bridgewater, they have got the best of us the last little bit and we didn’t get to play them last spring. We are excited about playing them.”
So is Butler, whose brother, Viante Tucker, is a wide receiver for the Eagles.
“We got the dub, got the egg off our backs so next week we have to get it right and get ready for Bridgewater,” he said.
“We are definitely going to carry this on to next week,” added Jordan.
