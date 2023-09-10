BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – The 2023 production of Emory & Henry football has been underway for just two weeks, but several new stars have emerged for the Wasps.

Consider the play of running back J’Quan Anderson, cornerback T.J. Payne and place-kicker Trace Butcher in Saturday’s 37-14 non-conference win over the Bluefield State University Big Blue at Mitchell Stadium.

Payne, a 6-foot-2 senior from Chattanooga Central, collected three interceptions and scored a touchdown.

“It’s a day to remember,” Payne said. “I’ve had two interceptions in a game before, but never three.

“We’ve got different guys making plays in the secondary, and we appreciate the work of our defensive line. It all goes together.”

Shawn Collins, a 6-2 junior cornerback from Salem High School, snared the other pick as the Wasps ran their season total of interceptions to eight.

Collins has made a smooth transition after being from football for three years.

“I still worked out and stayed close to the team,” Collins said. “The guys in our secondary are locked in. We watch film, listen to what the coaches tell us, and go to work.”

Darron Paschal serves as the E&H secondary coach.

Anderson, a 5-11, 200-pound senior from Charlottesville, rushed for 100 yards on 23 carries. In addition to a quick first step and nifty stutter-step move, Anderson extends play by bouncing off tackles.

“I’m just trying to get up the field and put our offense in a good position,” Anderson said. “I can stick the ball up inside behind my linemen, get outside, and catch the ball out of the backfield.”

Anderson spent the last two seasons at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise after playing quarterback at Albemarle High School.

“I’ve been trying to have a breakout game like this the past couple years,” Anderson said. “My teammates lifted me up today and I did my thing to help the team. This gives me lot of confidence.”

Butcher, a sophomore from Dacula, Georgia, tied the single-game school record by converting field goal attempts from 20, 39 and 36 yards.

The other hidden hero for the Wasps unit was Ethan Muncy. The former Tennessee High standout boomed an 80-yard punt in the third quarter.

“That was a huge play,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “We had been losing the field possession battle, but Ethan completely flipped it.”

Those contributions added up for a big win for the Wasps.

One week after throwing for five touchdowns against Livingston, Bluefield State true freshman quarterback Jai’que Hart was intercepted four times by E&H.

The Wasps scored on their first four drives, but compiled just 277 total yards for the day. Starting quarterback Charles Mutter was forced to leave the game early in the third quarter after suffering a back injury.

“Charles had the same injury in preseason camp. We’re going to get an X-ray and see how things are, but hopefully he will be okay,” Newsome said.

With Mutter on the sidelines, E&H did not make a first down until the 8:50 mark of the final quarter.

“I hate that we had such a lull there after getting off to a quick start,” Newsome said. “J’Quan made some special plays and he’s a special player who ran for 150 yards against a great Wingate defense two years ago.”

The E&H secondary relied on zone coverage last week against record-setting Concord quarterback Jack Mangel. Against Bluefield State, the Wasps featured zone coverage with heavy pressure by defensive lineman such as 280-pound Wagner transfer Andre Crawley.

“I’m very proud of our secondary and defense overall,” Newsome said.

For the second straight week, junior linebacker Kaleb Lundy (Winston-Salem, N.C.) led the E&H defense in tackles with nine.

“Kaleb is kind of the glue for us back there,” Newsome said.

Former Chilhowie standout Daniel Hutton punted for a 33.5 yard average for the Big Blue.

The game included two 30-minute delays due to lightning in the area.

Seven different players caught passes for Bluefield State, but the Big Blue had no answer for the quickness, size and depth of the Wasps.

“Emory is a good team, especially up front where we are still young,” BSU head coach Tony Coaxum said. “We’ve got a young quarterback and he has to make quicker reads. Emory didn’t do anything we didn’t expect. They just did a good job of executing.”

After 41 years of not fielding a football team, Bluefield State resumed play in 2021. Coaxum has guided his program, which has a national roster, to an 8-8 record.

The Big Blue began play this year in the CIAA, one of the nation’s oldest historically black conferences.

“We’re really excited about competing in the CIAA,” Coaxum said. “If we handle business from here on out, we’ve got a chance to play for a conference title and that’s one of our goals.’

Coaxum said he hopes the college can field a marching band in the near future.

“Everything is a growing process right now with our program, and things are coming along,” Coaxum said.

Bluefield State travels to CIAA foe Johnson C. Smith next Saturday, while the Wasps open their South Atlantic Conference schedule at Newberry in a 7 p.m. start

“We’re ready to get to league play now,” Newsome said. “We just need to have more consistency on offense so we can give our defense a rest.”

Emory & Henry 17 6 7 7-37

Bluefield State 0 14 0 0-14

Scoring Summary

E&H – Abshire 71 pass from Mutter (Butcher kick)

E&H – Mutter 1 run (Butcher kick)

E&H – Butcher 36 FG

E&H - Butcher 39 FG

BSU – Wilder 17 pass from Hart (VanScoy kick)

BSU – Smith 35 pass from Hart (VanScoy kick)

E&H – Butcher 20 FG

E&H – Sullivan 15 yard return of blocked punt (Butcher kick)

E&H – Payne 55 interception return (Butcher kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: E&H 14, BSU 16; Rushes-Yards: E&H 43-166, BSU 25-67; Passing Yards: E&H 111, BSU 226; Comp-Att.-Int.: E&H 6-26-1, BSU 19-48-4; Fumbles-Lost: E&H 0-0, BSU 2-0; Penalties-Yards: E&H 7-65; BSU 6-65; Punts-Average: E&H 6-38, BSU 10-33

Individual Stats

Rushing: E&H – Anderson 23-100, Mutter 9-49, Hill 7-14, Peoples 3-4, Short 1(-1); BSU - Loftland 10-23, Brown-Thompson 3-21, Griffin 4-15, Hart 7-5, Taylor 1-3

Passing: E&H – Mutter 4-14-0-87, Short 2-12-1-24; BSU – Hart 19-47-4-226

Receiving: E&H – Abshire 3-82, Anderson 1-13, Peoples 1-10, Smith 1-6; BSU – Wilder 6-70, Smith 4-51, Taylor 2-38, Thompson 3-30, Moore 1-16, Loftland 2-14, Beckett 1-7

Attendance – 500