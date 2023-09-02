ATHENS, W.Va. – The Emory & Henry Wasps opened the 2022 football season in frustration with a loss to the Concord Mountain Lions at Fred Selfe Stadium.

Saturday’s rematch at Callaghan Stadium was all about domination for E&H.

With quarterback Charles Mutter setting a torrid pace, the Wasps rolled to a 56-10 win.

That is largest margin of victory for E&H since a 66-13 decision over Guilford on Nov. 6, 2021.

How impressive was E&H Saturday?

Consider that Mutter completed 13-of-18 passes for 253 yards and four scores to three different receivers.

On defense, the Wasps intercepted record-setting Concord quarterback Jack Mangel four times.

“I would give this a good B-plus rating because we did a lot of good things,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome.

The good news train for E&H began at the 10:56 mark of the first quarter when freshman defensive lineman Joshua Gooding (Glen Allen) returned a Mangel fumble 50 yards for score. Junior linebacker Josh McCray (Richmond) delivered the hit on the Concord quarterback.

Enter the new-look Mutter.

The 6-2, 200-pound sophomore King George, Virginia, connected with 6-4 redshirt freshman Cam Abshire (Roanoke) and 6-3 senior Thamadae Penn (Martinsville) on TD passes of 40 and 45 yards in the first quarter.

Mutter credited E&H offensive coordinator Kamden BeCraft and senior quarterback Kyle Short for his crisp performance.

“Those guys had me prepared,” Mutter said. “We have so many speedsters and good receivers, and I trust them all. The depth on this team is just ridiculous.’

Abshire finished the game with three catches for 92 yards and two scores. Quite a contrast from last year when Abshire suffered a season-ending torn labrum on the first scrimmage of preseason.

“My shoulder is all healed up now after surgery and I’m ready to go,” Abshire said. “I watched last year’s game with Concord from the stands and it’s amazing to be out here helping my teammates now. Charles makes great throws and all our receivers are connected. We’re going to have lot of fun this season.”

Eight different receivers caught passes for E&H, with 5-9 freshman Parker Prioleau (Radford) contributing a 43-yard TD reception.

The E&H secondary was just as productive. Junior defensive back Shawn Collins (Salem) collected two interceptions, while senior Addison Knicely (Mount Crawford) and sophomore Chendrick Cann (Pinellas Park, Fla.) also recorded picks. Collins and Knicely scored on their interceptions.

According to Knicely, last year’s setback to Concord added motivational fuel.

“We had a little extra chip on our shoulders, for sure,” Knicely said. “We watched film all week and picked up keys, tips and tricks. We were throwing different looks at the Concord quarterback, and all of our guys in the secondary played well.”

Knicely is one of several of E&H players who trained in Emory all summer.

“I want to step up as a leader,” Knicley said.

Another leader for the E&H defense is linebacker Kaleb Lundy. The 6-2, 240-pound junior from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, led the team with nine tackles.

After attending Eastern Kentucky and Norfolk State University, Lundy was ruled ineligible by the NCAA last year just one week before the opener with Concord.

“That was horrible to deal with, but today was wonderful,” Lundy said. “I haven’t played football in nearly two years.”

Lundy knew all about the exploits of Mangel.

“We heard that he was an All-American, but we prepared in practice and that work showed on the field,” Lundy said.

The key for E&H Saturday was to take advantage of the young corps of offensive and defensive lineman for Concord.

“I liked our matchups and they worked in our favor,” Newsome said.

The game plan for E&H defensive coordinator Tommy Buzzo was to confuse the Concord linemen with a steady dose of stunts and movement.

“We didn’t want Mangel holding the ball because he can beat you,” Newsome said. “Our defense played great and we converted big plays on offense. We have the fastest team we’ve ever had and it shows.”

The only down note for E&H was being held to just 89 yards rushing.

“But this was one heck of a start overall,” Newsome said.

E&H 21 0 7 28-56

Concord 0 3 7 0-10

Scoring Summary

E&H – Gooding 50 fumble recovery (Butcher kick)

E&H – Abshire 40 pass from Mutter (Butcher kick)

E&H – Penn 45 pass from Mutter (Butcher kick)

CU – Mollohan 22 FG

E&H – Abshire 32 pass from Mutter (Butcher kick)

CU – Copeland 29 pass Mangel (Mollohan kick)

E&H – Prioleau 43 pass from Mutter (Butcher kick)

E&H – Knicely 55 interception return (Butcher kick)

E&H – Collins 43 interception return (Butcher kick)

E&H – Bailey 13 pass from Short (Butcher kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: E&H 18, CU 16; Rushes-Yards: E&H 34-89, CU 25-55; Passing Yards: E&H 296, CU 275; Comp-Att.-Int.: E&H 17-22-0, CU 23-43-4; Fumbles-Lost: E&H 0-0, CU 1-1; Penalties-Yards: E&H 9-85, CU 7-55; Punts-Average: E&H 5-44, CU 6-35

Individual Stats

Rushing: E&H - English 7-27, Hill 13-25, Mutter 7-20, Anderson 6-14, Peoples 1-3; C: Thurlow 14-69, Finney 6-9, Young-Warren 2(-1), Mangel 3(-22)

Passing: E&H – Mutter 13-18-0-253, Shor 4-4-0-43; C: Mangel 23-43-275-4

Receiving: E&H – Abshire 3-92, Penn 3-71, Prioleau 1-43, Peoples 4-24, Bailey 3-21, Carter 1-20, Lyman 1-17, Smith 1-8; C: Copeland 11-147, Chambers 4-51, Dowdy 2-40, Roberts 1-15, Wilkins 3-14, Johnson 2-8

Attendance: 1,312