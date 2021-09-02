COLLEGE FOOTBALL: E&H to enter a new era on Saturday at North Carolina Wesleyan

EMORY, Va. – A total of 167 athletes reported to preseason football practice at Emory & Henry.
That number included 17 returning starters, two seniors and over 30 players who will take a redshirt year because they are receiving scholarship money.
Welcome to the new era of Wasps football.
As E&H moves ahead with plans to play a full schedule in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference for the 2022-23 season, the Wasps will not be eligible for any conference title this fall.
“That will be different, but I’m pleased with where our program is at,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome. “We’ve got experience, we’ve brought in a lot of talent, and camp has gone well.”
The Wasps are coming of a 3-1 spring season that ended with a 13-10 overtime loss at Randolph-Macon in the first Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship.
E&H will try to ease that bitter taste on Saturday with a noon game at North Carolina Wesleyan.
“We’re ready,” Newsome said. “Our strong point will be defense. That unit was extremely good last season, and Coach [Tommy] Buzzo has done another great job getting those guys prepared.”
Senior linebacker Ivan Phillips returns to guide that defense along with junior end Jay Swegheimer.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Swegheimer earned ODAC defensive player of the year honors in the spring, while Phillips was one of six E&H defenders to be named All-ODAC.
The offense features four returning starters on the line. Gunner Griffith elected to take his fifth year of eligibility at receiver, where he will be joined by ODAC first-team pick Elijah Rice.
Junior running back Grayson Overstreet, a first-team all-state pick, is currently out with a torn flexor in his foot. Look for senior Devontae Jordan to get the bulk of the carries Saturday.
University of Charleston transfer Kyle Short (Lebanon, Ohio) and Tusculum transfer Carter Everett (Elizabethton) are battling for the starting quarterback spot.
A group of players remained in Emory over the summer to train with E&H strength and conditioning director Mike Gentry.
“And those guys have kind of been our leaders during camp,” Newsome said.
As for the scarcity of seniors, Newsome said he wasn’t concerned.
“We only had six seniors in the spring,” Newsome said. “We did have 15 current players that we asked to come back when school started.”
The new dynamics of the E&H program will include an emphasis on Sunday scrimmages involving the diverse class of redshirts.
“It’s important to give those guys a chance to compete because it’s hard knowing you are going to be on the scout team for an entire season,” Newsome said.
The list of new recruits includes 5-6 prospects from Florida. There also athletes from New York, Wisconsin and Washington State.
“We’ve widened things out and done more in larger population areas,” Newsome said.
It may be a season of transition, but Newsome likes the big picture.
“We definitely have some guys that can play on the Division II level. Hopefully, they all come back and we can take an older team into the [SAC] next year.
“But I like our current team. We will get through this and be even stronger.”
