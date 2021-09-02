COLLEGE FOOTBALL: E&H to enter a new era on Saturday at North Carolina Wesleyan

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Swegheimer earned ODAC defensive player of the year honors in the spring, while Phillips was one of six E&H defenders to be named All-ODAC.

The offense features four returning starters on the line. Gunner Griffith elected to take his fifth year of eligibility at receiver, where he will be joined by ODAC first-team pick Elijah Rice.

Junior running back Grayson Overstreet, a first-team all-state pick, is currently out with a torn flexor in his foot. Look for senior Devontae Jordan to get the bulk of the carries Saturday.

University of Charleston transfer Kyle Short (Lebanon, Ohio) and Tusculum transfer Carter Everett (Elizabethton) are battling for the starting quarterback spot.

A group of players remained in Emory over the summer to train with E&H strength and conditioning director Mike Gentry.

“And those guys have kind of been our leaders during camp,” Newsome said.

As for the scarcity of seniors, Newsome said he wasn’t concerned.

“We only had six seniors in the spring,” Newsome said. “We did have 15 current players that we asked to come back when school started.”