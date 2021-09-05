COLLEGE FOOTBALL: E&H takes 36-7 win over North Carolina Wesleyan

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – Emory & Henry opened the NCAA Division II era on Sunday with a 36-7 win over North Carolina Wesleyan.

Sophomore quarterback Kyle Short completed 17 of 23 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns as Devontae Jordan also had a pair of TDs while gaining 134 yards on 25 carries.

Wesleyan took the first lead early in the game at 7-0, but the Wasps responded as T.J. Payne intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards for the score with E&H tying the game on Cameron Jones point after. Jones finished the day with five PATs and a 33-yard field goal.

The Wasps took the lead for good on Jordan’s two-yard plunge at the 6:16 mark of the first half.

Former Sullivan East receiver Gunner Griffith scored a TD on a 28-yard pass from Short. Griffith had three catches for 50 yards.

The Wasps (1-0) will open their home schedule Saturday at 1 p.m. against Bluefield University.