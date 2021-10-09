 Skip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: E&H suffers 34-31 loss to Randolph-Macon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: E&H suffers 34-31 loss to Randolph-Macon

Emory & Henry College may no longer be in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, but the Wasps are still getting thwarted on the gridiron by Randolph-Macon.

Brecht Heuchan’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Joey Hunt with 19 seconds remaining gave the Yellow Jackets a 34-31 victory over E&H on Saturday afternoon at Day Field in Ashland, Virginia.

Randolph-Macon (5-1) has won the last five meetings between the longtime rivals and Saturday could have possibly been the final matchup between the squads as E&H makes the move to the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference.

The Wasps (3-2) trailed 21-7 and 24-14, but took a 31-27 advantage with 10:05 remaining on Mykah English’s 18-yard touchdown run. Randolph-Macon pieced together a six-play, 88-yard game-winning drive that was aided by a pass interference call on 4th-and-10 to seal the deal.

The Wasps got one last possession, but quarterback Kyle Short was intercepted with 10 seconds left.

Devontae Jordan rushed for 254 yards on 31 carries for E&H

Randolph-Macon held a 479-381 edge in total offense as Justin DeLeon’s 202 rushing yards and Heuchan’s 259 passing yards led the way.

Emory & Henry hosts Hampden-Sydney on homecoming Saturday at 1 p.m.

