COLLEGE FOOTBALL: E&H crushes Southern Virginia in ODAC, 47-14

“When I found out that Coach Newsome coached at Kecougthan High School, we had that 757 connection,” said Rice, in reference to the area code for the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. “Coach Newsome is a player’s coach and it’s a pleasure to be in this program.”

Jordan, a native of Bassett, Virginia, transferred to E&H from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“Devontae has changed his body since high school and college, and it shows in his strength,” Newsome said. “And Elijah is an explosive athlete.”

Friday’s kickoff was delayed for one hour after Southern Virginia experienced a delay with its charter buses before departing campus in Buena Vista.

Through two quarters, the E&H offense was in need of a boost as the Wasps led only 14-7. It was time for a halftime chat.

“I told the guys that we had a better team than we were showing,” Newsome said. “We made some changes to loosen things up.”

The offensive remedy for E&H was two-fold. In addition to adding an extra blocker, the Wasps mixed up the offense with more running plays from Taylor.