COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Devontae Jordan ends record-setting career as Emory & Henry closes season with win over Ferrum

Jordan passed Sandy Rogers – who set the rushing mark in 1986 – and Chris Miller’s attempts as part of the 2003 season, respectively.

“ It’s definitely a blessing being at the top with all of the Emory & Henry legends, and also to be called a legend,” noted Jordan, who finished the season with 25 rushing touchdowns – five ahead of Sonny Wade’s 1967 mark. “But my marks are going to be stepping stones for someone down the road who wants to break those records. It’s definitely a surreal feeling.”

The senior, who will forgo a fifth year of eligibility for pro football aspirations, drew nine-man and even 10-man fronts at times against Ferrum – which opened up Emory’s passing game.

“ What a year and what a great attitude,” praised Newsome. “He’s been remarkable – and I hate to see him go. But he’s going to try and get a shot somewhere, and we’ll do everything in our power to help him in any way we can. He’s really talented, and he works at it. He practices so hard. That’s just who he is. He’s glad he came back, but the record-holders are probably not happy he came back.”