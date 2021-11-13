COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Devontae Jordan ends record-setting career as Emory & Henry closes season with win over Ferrum

EMORY, Va. – Smashing records, stifling defensive efforts, and smiling coaches.
Needless to say, it was quite the joyous Division III going-away party for host Emory & Henry College.
Senior running back Devontae Jordan continued his onslaught on the Blue and Gold record books by rushing for 182 yards and two scores, while the Wasps held Ferrum’s high-powered passing attack to its lowest output this fall en route to a 41-23 victory during season-ending play at Fred Selfe Athletic Stadium’s Nicewonder Field Saturday.
With the win, it was E&H’s fourth straight triumph in the annual Crooked Road Classic between the two squads. Additionally, the 10th and final game of the season marked Emory’s official transition from the Division III ranks into that of Division II’s South Atlantic Conference – which starts next fall.
“ When you look back at this season, you can say ‘what if’ – especially with some of the ways in which we lost,” admitted E&H head coach Curt Newsome, whose squad never trailed in Saturday’s contest. “But overall, we were very productive this fall. It’s been a lot of fun, and I couldn’t be more excited. We know it’s a step up for us, so we’ll need to have a great spring – and a great recruiting year.”
As they have for the entire fall campaign, the Wasps (6-4) received yet another stellar performance from Jordan, who broke two single-season school records and tied another school record during last week’s 53-point romp over Guilford. Against the Panthers, Jordan – the nation’s leading rusher – set two more marks, becoming the school’s all-time single season leader in rushing yards (1,853) and attempts (285).
Jordan passed Sandy Rogers – who set the rushing mark in 1986 – and Chris Miller’s attempts as part of the 2003 season, respectively.
“ It’s definitely a blessing being at the top with all of the Emory & Henry legends, and also to be called a legend,” noted Jordan, who finished the season with 25 rushing touchdowns – five ahead of Sonny Wade’s 1967 mark. “But my marks are going to be stepping stones for someone down the road who wants to break those records. It’s definitely a surreal feeling.”
The senior, who will forgo a fifth year of eligibility for pro football aspirations, drew nine-man and even 10-man fronts at times against Ferrum – which opened up Emory’s passing game.
“ What a year and what a great attitude,” praised Newsome. “He’s been remarkable – and I hate to see him go. But he’s going to try and get a shot somewhere, and we’ll do everything in our power to help him in any way we can. He’s really talented, and he works at it. He practices so hard. That’s just who he is. He’s glad he came back, but the record-holders are probably not happy he came back.”
Jordan’s 2-yard TD run late in the first capped a 20-point opening stanza for the Wasps, who countered Ferrum’s box-stacking focus with play action and quick slants. Kyle Short – who threw for 235 yards – connected with wideout Jermawn Ford on two separate scoring strikes in the game’s opening seven minutes, as the hosts scored on their first three drives.
After being gashed for 139 first-quarter yards, the E&H defense allowed two first downs and negative-5 yards the entire second quarter – ultimately setting up a 31-yard field goal from Cameron Jones on the final first-half play for a 23-10 halftime edge.
“ That was huge, especially since our defense was playing so well,” Newsome noted. “After the first couple of series, we really hung in there and played strong defensively.”
Ferrum did cut the deficit to 23-17 early in the third on Joshua Ellerbe’s 53-yard scoring pass from Titus Jones, but the Panthers (6-4) could never get any type of sustained momentum. The Wasps scored on their next three possessions, while holding the Panthers to just 14 yards on 12 subsequent plays.
“ We felt like we did what we needed to do in the second half by scoring and getting within striking distance,” said Ferrum coach Cleive Adams, whose squad finished with their best mark since joining the Old Dominion Athletic Conference three years ago. “But we sputtered on offense in the second half, and I think we went 3-and-out three times in a row. We were fighting for field position the whole second half.”
Jones was under pressure for a good bit of Saturday’s contest, which factored into an uncharacteristic 14-of-30 day passing-wise – including an interception to Zyquis Law. Jones was also sacked four times, including two from fifth-year senior Deondre Chambliss – who didn’t hesitate to make a decision about his return earlier this spring.
“ In the midst of the spring season, I knew I was coming back for a fifth year,” said Chambliss, who ended the game with nine tackles (three for losses) and two quarterback hurries. “I love this team, and I know the coaches wanted me to come back. I wanted to ride with my boys, so I came back.”
With the sun setting behind him, Chambliss – like most of the Emory players – basked in the moment. But before going over for more handshakes, hugs, and post-game pictures, Chambliss reflected on his final game donning the Blue and Gold – and the Chattanooga, Tenn. native immediately grinned.
“ Going into this game, I was hoping to go out with a couple of sacks – and I was happy to end with two of them,” concluded Chambliss. “I was pleased with the way I played in my last game. I’m always going to remember this moment.”