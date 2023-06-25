BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Sullivan East Middle School student Thomas Brewer attended a popular summer school session Saturday afternoon.

The subject was football fundamentals and the famous staff of teachers were all dressed in orange.

“I’ve been looking forward to this event for a long time,” Brewer said.

That event was the second annual Dayne Davis Football Camp at Sullivan East High School. Davis, a Sullivan East graduate, is a senior offensive lineman for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Brewer, 12, is a student of the game. The son of former Sullivan East quarterback John Brewer, Thomas plays quarterback for his middle school team and is a fan of Tennessee legend Peyton Manning.

From freshman quarterback Niko Iamaleava and receiver Marquarius “Squirrel” White to Davis and his offensive line buddies, Brewer found advice and inspiration from all angles Saturday.

“It’s fun getting to know the players and I really like how they are helping the community while being kind and respectful,” Brewer said. “My father and I haven’t been to a Tennessee game yet, but we’re going next season.”

One of the most familiar camp instructors was senior Cooper Mays. A 6-foot-3, 305-pound graduate of Knox Catholic High School, Cooper has made 23 starts at center over the past three seasons.

After paying dues alongside veterans such as his brother Cade Mays, Cooper Mays is now the godfather of the UT line corps.

“That’s a different role for me because I was always the little brother growing up,” Cooper said. “This is the first time where I truly feel like the leader in the offensive line room, so I have to be a big brother for a lot of these guys.”

Cooper aced his high-profile role last season. Behind the creativity of head coach Josh Heupel and the consistency of quarterback Hendon Hooker, the Vols led the nation with 46 points and 525 total yards per game.

What qualities helped Hooker emerge as a Heisman Trophy candidate?

“Hendon brought the same effort and positive approach every day, and that’s something very rare in athletics,” Mays said. “Having a guy like that leading your team can be infectious.”

The potential for new quarterback Joe Milton is limitless, Mays said.

“Joe has the work ethic and all the tools he needs for success. We’ve got a really good squad, and Joe is the guy that makes everything go.”

Did Milton really launch an 83-yard pass in practice recently? Several of the campers wanted to know.

“We’ve got it on video, so that’s all you need,” Mays said.

Mays grew up in Kingston, which is located 36 miles from bustling Knoxville. Mays said he appreciates the rural feel in Bluff City and the bond that Davis has established with his community.

“It really nice to see Dayne use his position as a player and give back to his home town and school like he does with this camp,” Mays said. “The number of Tennessee players that came out to help Dayne says something about the culture in our program, from Coach Heupel on down.

“In this day and age, not many teams are close. But our team is tight.”

Davis handled a variety of chores Saturday in both the morning and afternoon camp sessions.

“It’s really cool to have this type of interaction with the kids and it brings me back to when I was the same age of these campers,” Davis said. “We had Tennessee players waking at 7 this morning to make the drive from Knoxville and help. That type of commitment speaks a lot to the character of our players and to the connection we have as a team.”

According to Davis, a total of 130 campers from Bulls Gap to Wise County in far Southwest Virginia took part in Saturday’s football version of summer school.

“We even had 4-5 kids travel from four hours away,” Davis said. “Overall, we tripled our attendance from last year. It’s really touching to bring something to my community and have the people be so receptive of it.”

Davis said the fun is just beginning.

“We’ve had several people ask about another camp next year, and that’s what we’re planning,” Davis said. “It’s just a blessing to have the chance to help these kids like this.”