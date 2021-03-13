COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Carson-Newman clips UVa-Wise in quadruple OT

The first football game in 484 days for the football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise turned out to be one of the most exciting ever played at Carl Smith Stadium.

Christian Erwin’s 43-yard field goal in the fourth overtime sealed the deal as the Carson-Newman Eagles escaped with a 40-37 South Atlantic Conference victory over UVa-Wise on Saturday.

UVa-Wise led 24-14 with 13:28 remaining and 31-28 with less than a minute left, but Carson-Newman rallied each time.

Carson-Newman caught a break when Cassidy was wide right on a 42-yard attempt at the start of the fourth OT. That allowed Erwin to connect for the game-winner.

UVa-Wise finished with 602 yards of total offense in the loss with Garrett Cropp and Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) combining to pass for 485 yards and two touchdowns

Dorien Goddard (Greeneville) had nine catches for 69 yards in his first game with the Highland Cavaliers after transferring from the University of Virginia. Eleven different players had receptions for UVa-Wise with Caleb Martin’s eight grabs for 117 yards and tight end Keishon Jarrett’s 10 catches for 104 yards leading the way.

UVa-Wise plays at Limestone on March 20.