College Football Capsule
UVa-Wise at Limestone

Game time: 7 p.m.

Where: “The Reservation” (Gaffney, S.C.)

Radio: WLSD, 92.5 FM

Coming in: UVa-Wise (0-1) lost to Carson-Newman, 40-37, last Saturday; Limestone (0-1) lost to West Alabama, 27-17, on March 6.

What to watch for: The University of Virginia’s College at Wise surprised some folks last week as the Highland Cavaliers nearly stunned Carson-Newman before dropping a 40-37 decision to the Eagles in quadruple overtime. … UVa-Wise quarterback Garrett Cropp passed for 310 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 34 yards a score. Cropp benefitted from a big new target in 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end Keishoen Jarrett. The native of Warner Robbins, Georgia, is a converted defensive end and finished with 10 catches for 104 yards last week. … Eastern Kentucky transfer Drew Cassidy also gave UVa-Wise a boost at kicker as he totaled 13 points in the loss to C-N. … Running back Jerko’ya Patton and quarterback Dustin Noller lead the way for Limestone. The Saints posted a 27-6 win over UVa-Wise during the 2019 season.

