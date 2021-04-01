COLLEGE FOOTBALL CAPSULE: UVa-Wise looks to avoid winless season at Mars Hill

What to watch for: The truncated spring season has not been kind to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The Highland Cavaliers lost close games to Carson-Newman (40-37) and Limestone (30-24), while last Thursday’s game against Tusculum was canceled as the Highland Cavaliers did not meet the required South Atlantic Conference roster minimum due to injuries. … UVa-Wise is assured of its fourth straight losing season and must win today to avoid the only winless campaign in program history. …. Quarterback play has been strong in the two games the Cavs have played with Garrett Cropp and Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) combining to go 76-of-116 (65.5 percent) for 702 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. University of Virginia transfer Dorien Goddard (12 catches, 89 yards) has been a reliable receiving target. … Mars Hill allowed 541 yards of total offense in the only game it played, a 38-point loss to Tusculum. The Lions entered COVID-19 protocols soon thereafter and had their March 20 game against Carson-Newman canceled as a result.