College Football Capsule: Concord at Emory & Henry

What to watch for: The NCAA Division II era officially gets ushered in for Emory & Henry College’s football program today. … E&H was pegged for an 11 th -place finish in the 12-team South Atlantic Conference in the preseason coaches poll. Defensive linemen Jay Swegheimer from Orlando, Florida, and Donovan Pinnix from Eden, North Carolina, are among the many returnees for the Wasps and are poised for promising seasons. Pinnix made 59 tackles last season. … Ivan Phillips (Dobyns-Bennett) will also be counted on to play a big role for Emory & Henry’s defensive unit. … Virginia Tech transfer Houston Sage (Lee High) has joined the Wasps. The offensive lineman played in the Pinstripe Bowl last season for the Hokies. … E&H’s last league title came in 2000 when the Wasps won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship. That was also the last year E&H made the NCAA playoffs. … This is the first time E&H has played Concord since a 48-0 loss to the Mountain Lions in 1981. … Concord holds a 20-10-1 edge in the all-time series. … Emory & Henry defensive coordinator Tommy Buzzo is a Concord alum, while linebacker Brent Butler of the Wasps began his collegiate career at Concord. … Concord went 4-6 last season, while E&H was 6-4. … Freshman wide receiver Eli McCoy (Twin Springs) is on the Concord roster. Jawaine Massenburg, who played at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, is an assistant coach for the Mountain Lions.