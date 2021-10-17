COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Cam Allen (Graham) snags two INTs in Purdue's win over No. 2 Iowa

Purdue beat its highest ranked opponent on the road since a victory at No. 2 Notre Dame in 1974. It was the second time in four seasons Purdue has knocked off a No. 2-ranked team. The Boilermakers won at home against second-ranked Ohio State in 2018.

"Basically they outdid us in every category," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "The bottom line is we didn't get it done."

The Hawkeyes tried to be positive heading into their bye week. Their Big Ten West Division title hopes are still there, and they could still find themselves in the College Football Playoff picture if they win out.

"Our goals are all in front of us at this point," quarterback Spencer Petras said. "One thing we can't do is be undefeated, but everything else is out there for our taking. We've done a lot of good the first seven weeks, a lot of bad, most of that today. We have to regroup."

But, Ferentz said, they had no answer for the Boilermakers, who took control of the game early. They never let Iowa's offense get into a rhythm, and they kept the ball away from a defense that came in leading the nation in takeaways and turnover margin.

"We knew if we found a way to get a lead it would definitely help us," Brohm said.