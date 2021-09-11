COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Bluefield’s Lusk was part of transition to DII at UVa-Wise

\Emory & Henry College is beginning its first season as an NCAA Division II program, with their future home being in the South Atlantic Conference.
Dewey Lusk knows all about that transition, having helped the University of Virginia’s College at Wise make that move from NAIA to NCAA Division II and the SAC, one of the better leagues in the nation at that level of college athletics.
Lusk, now the head coach at Bluefield University, which defeated Emory & Henry 46-45 on Saturday, knows what lies ahead for the Wasps.
“You have got to make sure that you are keeping up with the Joneses, so to speak. You have got to make sure you are offering the similar money and scholarships that the other schools that you are competing with are doing,” said Lusk, a former player, graduate and offensive coordinator at Emory & Henry. “Wise, it took a minute to get to that point and they weren’t at that point up until the day I left. I don’t know what it is now, but I think it is a lot better than when I was there.”
Much of the change revolves around money – much like everything else in college athletics. As the competition gets tougher, the revenues and expenses grow even more.
“That is the big thing, the competition that you are playing. If their overall scholarship and what they are spending budget wise in D-II is $2 million and you are spending $500,000, you are against the 8-ball,” Lusk said. “If you are going D-II make sure you are doing it the right way and you have the steps in order to get where you need to be so you can be a competitive program. That would be my advice to them.”
While Lusk is confident Emory & Henry will make the right moves, he also is quick to point out just how difficult a league the SAC is, comparable to the rugged Mid-South Conference in NAIA circles.
“I think Emory is smart enough to put those pieces of the puzzle in place to make that happen because they are going in that South Atlantic Conference and you better have them in place because that is a fast league, that is a big league and they can play,” Lusk said. “Emory will be able to hang right in there with them if they are doing it the correct way.
“I don’t know what they are doing or what their plan is, but I feel confident they will do it the right way. If they are I think it will take a couple of years to adjust to the competition and see what is going on, but I think they will be just fine.”
* * *
Bluefield resurrected its football program in 2012, after the sport was dropped at the onset of World War II in 1941.
They now have company in Bluefield. Neighboring Bluefield State, located across the border in West Virginia, played its first football game in 41 years last Saturday, having not played the sport since 1980.
Lusk wasted no time getting acquainted with Bluefield State head coach Anthony Coaxum, who won a Super Bowl as an assistant coach with the Denver Broncos in 2016.
Coach Coaxum has been awesome. We met and had breakfast when he got hired. I said ‘Coach, me and you have got to get along and I just want you to know that I am a pretty easy fella to get along with, but I will help you any way I can’,” Lusk said. “He has been bent over backwards helpful to me just like I have to him so that has been important.”
Historic Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield promises to be a busy place this fall. Not only do the Rams and Big Blues share the facility, but so do Graham and Bluefield high schools, in addition to a youth football program that is so popular in what is a football-crazed community.
Lusk said so far all has been fine, having worked not only with Coaxum, but also Graham coach Tony Palmer and Fred Simon, who runs the program at Bluefield High School.
[Bluefield State] practices in the mornings which didn’t alter our schedule at all. We can’t practice in the morning, but that is fine,” Lusk said. “It has enabled us between Coach Simon and Tony Palmer and myself and Coach Coaxum, we have been to work it out and the city has been awesome.
“We have all worked together and it has been great. There hasn’t been one hiccup so we have all worked together and that has been fine. We practiced at 730 [Tuesday] night because Graham and Bluefield played an eighth grade game against one other so we just kind of work it out.
“We might be 4 one day and 8 o’clock at night the next, who knows.”
