COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Bluefield’s Lusk was part of transition to DII at UVa-Wise

\Emory & Henry College is beginning its first season as an NCAA Division II program, with their future home being in the South Atlantic Conference.

Dewey Lusk knows all about that transition, having helped the University of Virginia’s College at Wise make that move from NAIA to NCAA Division II and the SAC, one of the better leagues in the nation at that level of college athletics.

Lusk, now the head coach at Bluefield University, which defeated Emory & Henry 46-45 on Saturday, knows what lies ahead for the Wasps.

“You have got to make sure that you are keeping up with the Joneses, so to speak. You have got to make sure you are offering the similar money and scholarships that the other schools that you are competing with are doing,” said Lusk, a former player, graduate and offensive coordinator at Emory & Henry. “Wise, it took a minute to get to that point and they weren’t at that point up until the day I left. I don’t know what it is now, but I think it is a lot better than when I was there.”

Much of the change revolves around money – much like everything else in college athletics. As the competition gets tougher, the revenues and expenses grow even more.