COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Blackshear guides Hokies past Blue Raiders

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns to lead No. 19 Virginia Tech to a 35-14 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday after a slow start.

The Hokies (2-0, 2-0 ACC) scored on their first three possessions of the second half, including back-to-back TDs by Blackshear, in a game they led 14-7 at halftime.

Virginia Tech broke open the game when Jalen Holston scored on a 29-yard, third-quarter run to take a 21-7 lead. Blackshear, who rushed for 58 yards, then scored on runs of 6 yards and 1 yard on ensuing possessions to help the Hokies build a 35-7 cushion.

“At halftime, it was obviously a tight ball game. I didn’t feel like we were shocked it was close,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I don’t know that we’re the team that can just blow the doors off people. That’s just not how we’re built right now.

“I didn’t sense any panic or shock. That’s what happens with teams that are overconfident or arrogant. They’re shocked that the other team wants to play. We knew what we were getting into, so there was no shock, no panic. Those guys were ready to go back out there and play.”

Braxton Burmeister went 14 of 24 for 142 yards and a score for Virginia Tech, which finished with 375 yards.