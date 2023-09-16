The Highland Cavaliers of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise were able to establish a running game on Saturday, but the Barton Bulldogs had one of the South Atlantic Conference’s established stars toting the pigskin and he made the difference.

Jordan Terrell ripped off a 63-yard go-ahead touchdown run with 3:27 remaining as Barton nipped UVa-Wise for a 28-24 victory on Saturday afternoon in Wilson, North Carolina.

Terrell finished with 256 yards on 36 carries as Barton (3-0, 1-0) remained unbeaten. The All-American has more than 4,000 career rushing yards.

UVa-Wise (1-2, 0-1) fell behind 21-0 in the third quarter, but took a 24-21 advantage with 3:34 remaining when Dorien Goddard (Greeneville) caught a touchdown pass from Jake Corkren.

Yet, Barton responded quickly on its next play from scrimmage as Terrell took it to the house.

The Cavs got to the Barton 5-yard line on its last drive, but couldn’t convert as Corkren was stuffed on a quarterback sneak attempt.

Jaevon Gillespie (Greeneville) gained 125 rushing yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown, while Morehead State transfer Zavier Lomax (Union) recorded the first six points of his collegiate career by reaching the end zone on a 4-yard run with 6:58 remaining in the third quarter.

He finished with 40 yards on 10 carries.

Shyhiem Pannell added 66 yards on 15 carries, while redshirt freshman Peyton McClanahan (Abingdon) gained four rushing yards on a successful fake punt in the first half in what was his first touch as a collegian.

UVa-Wise finished with 250 yards on the ground, while Corkren passed for 190. Goddard grabbed eight passes for 128 yards. The Cavs have lost nine of their last 12 games decided by seven points or less.

Aydan Willis had nine tackles for UVa-Wise, while Michael King intercepted a pass.

UVa-Wise hosts Limestone (1-2, 1-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

UVa-Wise 0 0 14 10—24

Barton 7 7 7 7—28

Scoring Summary

BC – K. Johnson 69 pass from Lynch (Huggins kick)

BC – Terrell 22 run (Huggins kick)

BC – Lynch 1 run (Huggins kick)

V-W – Jae. Gillespie 52 run (Dalton kick)

V-W – Lomax 4 run (Dalton kick)

V-W – Dalton 36 FG

V-W – Goddard 48 pass from Corkren (Dalton kick)

BC – Terrell 63 run (Huggins kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: V-W 25, BC 13; Rushes-Yards: V-W 50-250, BC 36-272; Passing Yards: V-W 190, BC 131; Comp.-Att.-Int.: V-W 16-27-0, BC 3-13-1; Fumbles-Lost: V-W 1-0, BC 1-1; Penalties-Yards: V-W 9-72, BC 7-96; Punts-Average: V-W 6-37.2, BC 6-45.3

Individual Stats

RUSHING – V-W: Jae Gillespie 18-125, Pannell 15-66, Lomax 10-40, Corkren 3-14, McClanahan 1-4, Hall 2-1, TEAM 1-0; BC: Terrell 26-256, Lynch 8-10, Powell 1-6; TEAM 1-0.

PASSING – V-W: Corkren 16-26-0, 190; BC: Lynch 3-13-1, 131

RECEIVING – V-W: Goddard 8-128, Powell 4-41, Davis 3-25, Pannell 1-(-4); BC: K. Johnson 2-81, Durham 1-50.

Attendance – 2,955