COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Barton Bulldogs best UVa-Wise
The burgeoning Barton Bulldogs got the best of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and doomed the Highland Cavaliers to yet another losing season.

Jordan Terrell ran for 296 yards on 44 carries and scored two touchdowns in leading Barton to a 36-24 win over UVa-Wise on Saturday at Carl Smith Stadium.

The Cavs (5-6) committed three turnovers in the final game of 2021 and were sent to a fifth straight losing campaign.

Meanwhile, Barton finishes 6-5 in what was just the second season for the program since the school in Wilson, North Carolina, reinstated football after a 70-year hiatus.

Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) passed for 292 yards for UVa-Wise with two TDs and two interceptions. Dorian Goddard (Greeneville) and Markel Harrison caught scoring strikes.

