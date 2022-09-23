COLLEGE CAPSULES

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Tennessee State at Robert Morris

Game time: Noon

Radio: WXSM-AM 640 |104.9 NASH ICON

Coming in: ETSU (1-2), lost to Furman, 24-14, last Saturday; Robert Morris (0-2) lost to Miami, Ohio 31-14, on Sept. 10.

What to watch for: Six turnovers through three games, including four in last week’s loss to Furman, has resulted in a two-game skid for the Buccaneers…Robert Morris, which is coming in off a bye week, lost two straight to open the season…These clubs have met twice, with the Colonials winning in 2015 and the Bucs returning the favor in 2017…Jacob Saylors has led ETSU with 304 of 370 rushing yards and has scored three of eight touchdowns for the Bucs…Tyler Riddell has thrown five interceptions…Robert Morris will throw the football, having gained 475 of its 545 yards through the air…Two quarterbacks have combined for two touchdowns and three interceptions…Robert Morris is coached by Bernard Clark Jr., who was the MVP of the Orange Bowl when Miami won the national championship in 1987. He also played with the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and in the Arena Football League…ETSU will host Southern Conference foe Chattanooga next Saturday. The Mocs are ranked in the Top 10 in both major FCS polls. The Mocs lost 31-0 at Illinois on Thursday night.

Emory & Henry at Wingate

Game time: 6 pm.

Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM

Coming in: Emory & Henry (1-2, 0-1) dropped a 26-23 double overtime decision last week to Newberry; Wingate (3-0, 1-0) defeated Tusculum 27-10 last week.

What to watch for: E&H came close to a breakthrough victory last week against the South Atlantic Conference favorite, but the Wasps missed a game-winning 33-yard field goal attempt in the first overtime. Behind experienced quarterback Kyle Short, E&H averages 219 yards passing per game. Three receivers have at least 134 yards in receiving…With Concord (3-0), Bluefield University (2-2) and Newberry (3-0), the Wasps have faced a challenging schedule. It will be interesting to see how the E&H offensive line responds against the aggressive Wingate defensive front…Following a 7-3 season in 2021, Wingate was picked third in the preseason conference poll behind defending champ Newberry and Lenoir-Rhyne. The Bulldogs average just 23 points and 271 yards total offense. Defense is the key here, with ends Marquise Fleming and DJ Horne serving as the headliners. Senior kicker-punter Ethan Evans leads Division II with an average of 50.7 yards per punt. Wingate has wins over Shaw, Fayetteville State and Tusculum.

UVa-Wise at Limestone

Game time: 7 p.m.

Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM

Coming in: UVa-Wise (1-2, 0-1) lost to Barton, 40-20, last Saturday; Limestone (2-1, 1-0) beat Carson-Newman, 40-37 in double overtime, last week.

What to watch for: It will be a historic day for Limestone’s football program as the Saints play their first game at a new on-campus stadium in Gaffney, South Carolina. … Limestone is averaging 44.7 points and 476.7 yards of total offense per game. The roster for the Saints includes transfers from Indiana, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Rhode Island, Georgia State, Mercer and Kennesaw State. Tre Stewart rushed for 180 yards in Limestone’s win over Carson-Newman last week. … The coaching staffs of these South Atlantic Conference rivals feature a combined five guys who played in the National Football League. … Limestone boss Mike Furrey made 221 catches over a seven-year NFL career with three teams and was most recently the wide receivers coach for the Chicago Bears. Defensive line coach Anthony Hargrove won a Super Bowl ring with the New Orleans Saints, wide receivers coach Jerricho Cotchery caught passes for three teams from 2004-2015 and O-Line coach Nate Garner battled in the trenches for the Miami Dolphins from 2008-2014. Meanwhile, Mike Compton (Richlands) is an assistant at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and the former offensive lineman was a member of two Super Bowl-winning teams to highlight a pro career that spanned from 1993-2004. … Furrey actually applied for the UVa-Wise head-coaching vacancy in 2015, a gig that Dane Damron landed and still has. … The rushing game (166 yards per game) and pass defense (121.7 yards allowed per contest) have been strengths for UVa-Wise. The Highland Cavaliers have faltered mightily in the second half in both their losses.

