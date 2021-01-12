COLLEGE BASKTBALL: Fast start spurs Hokies past Duke

BLACKSBURG — For the fourth time in its last five visits to Virginia Tech, the Duke men’s basketball team left Cassell Coliseum in defeat Tuesday.
No. 20 Virginia Tech sizzled offensively in the first half and held on for a 74-67 win over No 19 Duke.
Virginia Tech (10-2, 4-1 ACC) improved to 3-0 this season against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, including a November win over Villanova and a December victory over Clemson.
“I’ve got a pretty good team,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “Let’s not beat around the bush. We’ve got a pretty good team. I think we’ve got a chance to really good. We’re not really good right now.”
The Blue Devils (5-3, 3-1) saw a three-game winning streak come to an end. They fell to 0-3 this season against ranked foes.
Virginia Tech led 46-34 at halftime. The Hokies shot 63.3% from the field in the first half.
“The ball really moved,” Young said of the first half. “It didn’t stick. We had a nice level of inside-outside. [Jalen] Cone got two big 3s down. We got a couple second shots. I thought we moved really, really well in transition.
“Shot selection was good. Duke basketball’s hung their hat on that defensive end for quite some time and that was certainly a pleasure to watch.”
Duke cut the deficit to one point in the second half but never took the lead.
Tyrece Radford had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Hokies, who led from the opening basket.
Keve Aluma had 17 points and seven rebounds for Tech, while Cone had 14 points and three 3-pointers.
Tec won for the sixth time in its last seven games.
The Hokies snapped a three-game losing streak in the series, including two defeats last season and a loss in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Tech regained its mastery over Duke at Cassell.
The Hokies had beaten Duke at Cassell in each of Buzz Williams’ final three seasons as Tech’s coach. Duke had won at Cassell last season, which was Young’s first year as Tech’s coach.
Tech shot 50% from the field in the game to Duke’s 40%.
Down 46-34 at halftime, the Blue Devils cut the lead to 56-55 with 13:08 to go.
But Aluma made a jumper to extend the lead. Aluma later made a basket and free throw to extend the lead to 61-55 with 11:28 to go.
Duke freshman DJ Steward (14 points) later scored to cut the lead to 64-59, but Aluma made two baskets to extend the lead to 68-59 with 6:07 left.
The visitors later cut the lead to 68-64 with 2:34 to go, but Aluma sank two free throws for a 70-64 lead with 2:08 left.
Radford made one of two free throws for a 71-64 lead.
After Aluma snared a defensive rebound, Justyn Mutts scored to extend the lead to 73-64 with 1:02 remaining.
Radford made one of two free throws for a 74-64 lead with 50.7 seconds to go.
The Hokies outrebounded Duke 34-33.
Duke had 12 turnovers, two more than Tech.
Blue Devils freshman Jeremy Roach had 22 points, while ACC scoring leader Matthew Hurt had 20 points.
Duke freshman Jalen Johnson, an NBA prospect who made the preseason All-ACC first team, played four minutes off the bench Tuesday. The forward had not played since the team’s Dec. 8 loss to Illinois because of a foot injury.
Thanks in part to two Cone 3-pointers, the Hokies jumped to a 17-7 lead with 14:16 left in the first half.
Tech went on a 12-0 run to extend the lead to 29-12 with 9:16 left in the half. Tech was shooting 75% from the field (12 of 16) at that point, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Duke had seven turnovers at that point.
The Hokies led 33-16 with 7:32 left in the half. Tech was shooting 77.8% (14 of 18) from the field at that point.
Tech had 24 points in the paint in the half. Tech outrebounded Duke 14-11 in the half. Tech scored 13 points off Duke’s nine turnovers in the half.
Radford had 14 points and eight rebounds in 16 first-half minutes for Tech, including the Hokies’ final 10 points of the half.
Note: Tech announced Tuesday that the time for the Hokies’ Jan. 20 home game with Boston College has been moved up from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. The game will still air on the ACC Network. The new time will enable the ACC Network to also air Virginia’s 7 p.m. game against North Carolina State that night.