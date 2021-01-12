COLLEGE BASKTBALL: Fast start spurs Hokies past Duke

Duke cut the deficit to one point in the second half but never took the lead.

Tyrece Radford had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Hokies, who led from the opening basket.

Keve Aluma had 17 points and seven rebounds for Tech, while Cone had 14 points and three 3-pointers.

Tec won for the sixth time in its last seven games.

The Hokies snapped a three-game losing streak in the series, including two defeats last season and a loss in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Tech regained its mastery over Duke at Cassell.

The Hokies had beaten Duke at Cassell in each of Buzz Williams’ final three seasons as Tech’s coach. Duke had won at Cassell last season, which was Young’s first year as Tech’s coach.

Tech shot 50% from the field in the game to Duke’s 40%.

Down 46-34 at halftime, the Blue Devils cut the lead to 56-55 with 13:08 to go.

But Aluma made a jumper to extend the lead. Aluma later made a basket and free throw to extend the lead to 61-55 with 11:28 to go.