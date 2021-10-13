COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Young expects Virginia Tech to have ‘old’ and ‘deep’ team

The 6-foot-9 N’Guessan averaged 2.6 points and 9.6 minutes last season. He will not only see action off the bench at power forward this year but at small forward as well. He was 0 of 2 from 3-point range last year.

“David has really worked on his perimeter game,” Young said. “He shot one last year against Radford in our first game that wound up in the New River. And I grabbed him coming out of the locker room at halftime and I told him, ‘If you ever shoot that shot again, I’ll cause bodily harm.’

“But he’s worked, and he has made himself into a pretty darn good perimeter shooter. … David’s going to play some wing.”

Ojiako, a 6-10 backup center, played only six games as a sophomore last season because of knee surgery. He averaged 2.7 minutes.

“John’s going to play,” Young said. “I pray … he can stay healthy. … He’s playing good basketball. He’s big as a house. He’s strong. He’s been most impressive in our practices. If we were to play today, he would back up Aluma.”

Pedulla, a freshman from Oklahoma, will be the backup point guard.

“He’s looking good,” Aluma said. “I was a little surprised. … He’s going to be a great point guard.”