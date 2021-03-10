COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Young concerned as Hokies open ACC tourney after layoff

“That is what our team doctors, what our local health department recommended. And needless to say, in this environment, we had no choice … but to follow their guidelines.”

So what set the contact-tracing review in motion last week?

“We had some guys come in close contact with someone that tested positive,” Young said.

Tech had to cancel not just one game last week but two. What kept Tech from playing N.C. State last weekend?

“The contact tracing,” Young said. “Those rules and regulations are pretty clear cut. They tell you, ‘You’re not playing,’ out of respect for North Carolina State.”

When Tech takes to the court Thursday, it will have played only two games in the previous 32 days.

Will layoffs affect a team’s NCAA Tournament seeding?

“There have been many teams that have had to pause their schedules,” NCAA tournament selection committee Mitch Barnhart, the Kentucky athletic director, said Wednesday on a teleconference. “The committee’s foundational principles as we begin to evaluate teams in the selection process is always, ‘Who did you play? Where did you play them? And what was the result?’ And that will continue to be the foundational pieces.