COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Young concerned as Hokies open ACC tourney after layoff

When the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team takes to the Greensboro Coliseum court for its ACC quarterfinal game Thursday night, it will have gone 11 straight days without playing a game.
“It’s a concern,” Tech coach Mike Young said Tuesday on a video conference. “Let’s be honest.”
The third-seeded and 22nd-ranked Hokies (15-5, 9-4), who have not played since Feb. 27, are coming off their second layoff in as many months because of COVID-19 concerns.
But this time, Young has said, most of the team has been at practice. The Hokies had as few as four players at practice during that first layoff.
“The difference here is that we’ve continued to practice,” Young said. “I do feel better going into our league tournament, having had the opportunity to continue to practice.”
On March 2, the ACC announced that Tech’s March 3 home finale against Louisville was canceled because of a contact-tracing review in the Tech program. The ACC announced on March 3 that the Hokies’ March 6 regular-season finale at North Carolina State was canceled because of quarantining and the contact-tracing review.
“We didn’t have a positive test. But in working with our local health department, they thought that it would be in everyone’s best interest in terms of the health of our student-athletes, in terms of the health of our student body, our coaching staff and the people that our team comes in contact with that we pause,” Young said Tuesday. “It was all a contact-tracing issue.
“That is what our team doctors, what our local health department recommended. And needless to say, in this environment, we had no choice … but to follow their guidelines.”
So what set the contact-tracing review in motion last week?
“We had some guys come in close contact with someone that tested positive,” Young said.
Tech had to cancel not just one game last week but two. What kept Tech from playing N.C. State last weekend?
“The contact tracing,” Young said. “Those rules and regulations are pretty clear cut. They tell you, ‘You’re not playing,’ out of respect for North Carolina State.”
When Tech takes to the court Thursday, it will have played only two games in the previous 32 days.
Will layoffs affect a team’s NCAA Tournament seeding?
“There have been many teams that have had to pause their schedules,” NCAA tournament selection committee Mitch Barnhart, the Kentucky athletic director, said Wednesday on a teleconference. “The committee’s foundational principles as we begin to evaluate teams in the selection process is always, ‘Who did you play? Where did you play them? And what was the result?’ And that will continue to be the foundational pieces.
“Clearly, there [are] many circumstances in this unique year that will be taken into effect. … Part of that is the pause process and how that plays into games that were lost and not able to be played. … All of that will be in conversation in the committee room.
“We’ll look at the resumes and sort of evaluate them as they lie and try to find some balance in all of that.”
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Tech as a No. 9 seed in his NCAA Tournament “bracketology” following Tuesday night’s games.
The Hokies’ home games against Florida State and Louisville four weeks ago were postponed because of those foes’ COVID-19 issues.
But Tech ultimately wound up with COVID-19 issues of its own that week. So Tech had to scrap a Feb. 16 game with North Carolina and a Feb. 20 game with FSU.
Young said three weeks ago that two non-players in the program tested positive and “too many” players were quarantined and unable to practice because of contact tracing.
After going 16 straight days without playing a game, the Hokies returned to the court with a 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech on Feb. 23. It was their first game since Feb. 6.
The Hokies bounced back with a home rout of Wake Forest on Feb. 27. That turned out to be their final game of the regular season.
“We’ve played 20 [games] and to be honest with you, I probably feel pretty fortunate to have played 20,” Young said. “I’m not searching for what my team’s identity might be. … I knew that a long time ago.
“Disappointed that we had such an issue here late in the year? Absolutely. But it’s what we had to deal with.”
Young expects to have all of his players available Thursday except for guard Jalen Cone, who is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in a Feb. 6 win at Miami.
Young said Cone won’t be back “any time soon.” He said Cone might be able to play in the NCAA tournament if Tech advanced in that tournament.
The second-round game between sixth-seeded North Carolina and 11th-seeded Notre Dame was not over at press time Wednesday night; the winner of that game will face the Hokies on Thursday.
Usually in the ACC Tournament, Tech would be squaring off with a team it has already faced once or twice in the regular season.
But Tech never played UNC this year because of the cancellation of their Feb. 16 game.
If the Hokies win Thursday, they might face second-seeded and 15th-ranked Florida State in Friday’s semifinals. Tech never played FSU this year, either.
“That’s different,” Young said of the possibility of meeting UNC and FSU in the tournament for the first time this season. “Having said that, we were scheduled to play Florida State twice; at least one of those, we’d done quite a bit of work in terms of our scouting. We’d done quite a bit of work with North Carolina in that preparation.”