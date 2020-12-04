COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wise, Virginia, native and Richmond assistant Will Gipe recalls his first trip to Rupp Arena

Will Gipe sat on one of the socially-distanced chairs that comprised the bench for the University of Richmond men’s basketball team last weekend and took a moment to glance around and take in the surroundings.
It was the 27-year-old Wise, Virginia, native’s first trip to one of the most famed facilities in college hoops – Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky – and he was doing so as a member of the opposing team’s coaching staff.
“Being in Rupp was certainly different than normal since it was limited to 15 percent capacity [due to COVID-19 protocols], but that did not take away from the banners, the branding and the pride of the entire state in their basketball program,” Gipe said. “I think what stuck out to me the most about being there was how much everyone loves the game of basketball.
“Every security person, event operations person, Rupp staff, all knew about not only Kentucky basketball, but the rest of the college basketball landscape as well. They had done their research on the Spiders. They knew how we finished the [2019-20] season strong and knew the names of many of our players. Kentucky people’s respect for the game of college basketball as a whole is something really cool to witness.”
Even cooler for Gipe was what transpired at an event known as the Bluegrass Showcase – an 82-64 win over Morehead State on Nov. 27 and an impressive 76-64 triumph two days later over the Kentucky Wildcats, the preeminent powerhouse of the Southeastern Conference.
“On a personal level, winning in Rupp Arena was an emotional moment,” Gipe said. “My paternal grandfather [Bob Gipe] played basketball for Tennessee in the 1950s. Unfortunately, he passed away of cancer in 1994 before I had made it to the age of one. Tennessee basketball is something I have bonded over with my dad [Will] and uncle [Robert]. They often share with me the stories and experiences their dad had playing college basketball in the SEC.
“I thought of my grandad a lot after the game Sunday. I thought about what seeing that win at Rupp would have meant to a Tennessee basketball alum whose grandson was coaching the other team.”
Gipe is in his second season as Richmond’s director of player development and prior to that spent three years as the video coordinator for the Spiders of the Atlantic 10 Conference.
He was a member of J.J. Kelly High School’s final graduating class in 2011 (the school consolidated with Pound to form Wise County Central) and played golf, basketball and baseball for the Indians in the ultra-competitive Lonesome Pine District.
His senior year on the hardwood, J.J. Kelly reeled off a 20-game winning streak and finished with a 21-5 record as Gipe provided a spark with his perimeter shooting. His final game in a Kelly uniform occurred in the 2011 VHSL Group A, Division 2 state baseball finals as he started at second base in a loss to Honaker.
Through it all, there was a young coach in the making.
“Will was a hard worker and paid close attention to detail,” said T.J. McAmis, who was Gipe’s basketball coach at J.J. Kelly. “One of my assistants at the time said it well by saying he was the most coachable player we had ever worked with. Will was also a great teammate in and out of the locker room.
“Will was a player I could look to in order to know that certain things would be taken care of and done in a right way. That is a great indicator of good coaches that goes unnoticed – those who lead in things off the court in addition to playing on the court. … I always knew that Will would be a coach one day at the high school level, but I never considered him going as far as he is now.”
It all started when he decided to attend Virginia Tech and at the suggestion of Alicia Longworth (the sister of Chad Longworth, his baseball coach at J.J. Kelly), he looked into becoming a student-manager for the Hokies’ basketball team.
He served for one year under the guidance of Seth Greenberg, two years on James Johnson’s staff and then became a graduate assistant for Buzz Williams.
“The first-year staff for Coach Williams included a guy from New Jersey who had most recently been a GA at Oregon named Steve Thomas,” Gipe said. “After Buzz’s first year, Steve got on with the staff at Richmond. Steve and I were very close and stayed in constant contact my last year as a GA. When I graduated from Tech, a spot on the staff at Richmond came open and Steve helped me get on with Coach [Chris] Mooney and his staff.”
What does Gipe’s job entail?
“In season, my biggest duty is coordinating travel logistics for the team,” Gipe said, “Team travel includes handling the buses, hotels, flights, road practices and shoot-arounds, team meals, etcetera. Helping [Director of Basketball Operations] Mark McGonigal with Richmond Basketball Camps is one of the biggest ones in the offseason.
“I’ve been very fortunate in my five years here to build very close relationships with all three assistant coaches and kind of serve as an assistant to them. I’m very thankful they have let me be involved and help them with many of the important roles of an assistant coach.”
Mooney is in his 16th season leading the Spiders and took them to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament in 2011. Last year’s team compiled a 24-7 record.
“Coach Mooney is a brilliant basketball mind,” Gipe said. “A great leader, a true friend off the court and a wonderful husband and father. … I think it really says a lot about him how long he has been at Richmond.”
One of the leaders for the Spiders is 6-foot-10 senior Grant Golden, who some local fans might remember.
Golden starred at St. James High School in Maryland and led the team to a third-place finish during the 2015 Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall in Bristol, Tennessee.
“We talk a lot about the Arby’s Classic and what an incredibly talented and well-run event it is,” Gipe said. “A lot of teams who are very good nationally never get to play in front of crowds like teams at that event do. We have talked multiple times about the game where he played against Patrick Good [from David Crockett High School]. He said Good went off, but St. James still got the win. He tells everyone when we talk about the Arby’s just how you cannot believe the crowds and atmosphere for those games.”
Golden had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists in that win over Kentucky.
“Grant is the heart and soul of our team,” Gipe said. “He’s been of the best leaders on the court and in the locker room that I have ever been around. He is incredibly competitive on the court and very charismatic and genuine off the court.”
The folks back in Wise remember Gipe’s leadership at J.J. Kelly and wherever this coaching journey takes him, he’ll never forget his Southwest Virginia roots.
“Wise will always be my home,” Gipe said. “I’m so thankful to have grown up in Wise both from an athletic and personal perspective. It was incredible to grow up in an area and participate in high school sports where those sporting events mean as much to some in the community as college or pro sports. The ratio of fan attendance at high school sporting events relative to town populations is really incredible.”
Incredible – the same word that could be used to describe a victory at Rupp Arena.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!