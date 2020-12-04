COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wise, Virginia, native and Richmond assistant Will Gipe recalls his first trip to Rupp Arena

Through it all, there was a young coach in the making.

“Will was a hard worker and paid close attention to detail,” said T.J. McAmis, who was Gipe’s basketball coach at J.J. Kelly. “One of my assistants at the time said it well by saying he was the most coachable player we had ever worked with. Will was also a great teammate in and out of the locker room.

“Will was a player I could look to in order to know that certain things would be taken care of and done in a right way. That is a great indicator of good coaches that goes unnoticed – those who lead in things off the court in addition to playing on the court. … I always knew that Will would be a coach one day at the high school level, but I never considered him going as far as he is now.”

It all started when he decided to attend Virginia Tech and at the suggestion of Alicia Longworth (the sister of Chad Longworth, his baseball coach at J.J. Kelly), he looked into becoming a student-manager for the Hokies’ basketball team.

He served for one year under the guidance of Seth Greenberg, two years on James Johnson’s staff and then became a graduate assistant for Buzz Williams.