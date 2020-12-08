COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Vols top Buffaloes in long-awaited opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After five pandemic-related postponements, No. 12 Tennessee made the most of its opener Tuesday night, struggling to a 56-47 victory over Colorado.

The Volunteers (1-0) didn’t get their first player into double figures until less than a minute remained when John Fulkerson hit two free throws to reach 11 points.

“It’s December whatever, and we’re playing our first game,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “We’re just hoping to figure out our substitution patterns. There were times when we lost some rhythm.”

Reserve Jeriah Horne scored 15 points for the Buffaloes (2-1), who had their own COVID-19 problems. They had a 10-day layoff, then traveled halfway across country to finally play a game, and the rust was evident as the Buffs had 23 turnovers.

“We were not good enough offensively,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. “I got to do a better job as their coach. But I thought we dribbled the ball way too much. We were so impatient. Some of our turnovers were self-inflicted, some of them were the result of Tennessee.”