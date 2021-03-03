COLLEGE BASKETBALL Virginia Tech won’t play regular season finale at N.C.State due to COVID issues

Virginia Tech has already had one long layoff this season, and its first game back did not go well.

The Hokies’ home games against Florida State and Louisville three weeks ago were postponed because of foes’ COVID-19 issues.

But Tech ultimately wound up with COVID-19 issues of its own that week. So Tech had to postpone a Feb. 16 game with North Carolina and a Feb. 20 game with FSU.

Hokies coach Mike Young said two weeks ago that two non-players in the program tested positive and “too many” players were quarantined and unable to practice because of contact tracing.

The Hokies had as few as four players at practice during that layoff.

After going 16 straight days without playing a game, the Hokies returned to the court with a 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech last Tuesday. It was their first game since Feb. 6.

“We lost our edge a little bit,” Young said after the loss to Georgia Tech. “No excuse, … but I got a number of guys over there in that hotel [quarantining] for 10 days and … now we’re going to play an ACC league game.