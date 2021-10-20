COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Virginia Tech top heavy with experience, short on depth

Virginia Tech had a surprise for the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference when last season began: a league player of the year candidate in Keve Aluma.

The 6-foot-9 Wofford transfer averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds as the Hokies finished 15-7 despite a slew of COVID-19-related cancellations.

Aluma, who sat out his first year in Blacksburg, was a major factor and is among five players on the preseason All-ACC team. The Hokies are picked fifth.

“To see what he’s done in our time at Virginia Tech ... is nothing short of amazing to me,” said coach Mike Young, who is entering his third season.

Aluma won’t sneak up on anyone this year, nor will the Hokies, who return three of their top four scorers and have added another Wofford transfer, sharpshooting guard Storm Murphy, to add needed punch from long range.

A summer in town has helped the graduate student blend in with the team. So, too, have his 17.8 scoring average, 4.3 assists average, 3.3 rebounds average and 40% marksmanship (on 70 3s) from 3-point territory last season.