College Basketball: UVA Wise Team Previews

MEN

Division: NCAA Division II

Conference: South Atlantic

Coach: Blake Mellinger

Last season: 4-24 (3-21)

Key returners: Bradley Dean, G, soph.; Ben Bryson, G, jr.; Joe’l Pettiford, C, soph.; Grayson Honaker, G, soph.; Kervens Yacinthe, G, soph.; Andrew Hensley, F, jr.; Zachary Owens, G, jr.

Key loss: Makai Vassell, F

Promising newcomers: Luke Lawson, F, sr.; Calen Lightford, G, fr.; J’Son Brooks, F, sr.; Rron Ukaj, F, jr.; Patrick Shelley, G, fr.; Brad Halvorsen, G, soph.; Ethan Chavez, F, fr.

Outlook: Three full-time starters are back in the fold for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Highland Cavaliers, who will have an experienced roster as head coach Blake Mellinger made good use of the transfer portal.

Sophomore guard Bradley Dean (Gate City) leads the group of returnees as he averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game last season. He poured in 38 points in UVa-Wise’s final game of 2021-22, a 92-89 loss to Catawba and Mellinger said Dean has the skills to be one of the South Atlantic Conference’s best guards.

Guard Ben Bryson (5.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.4 apg last season), center Joe’l Pettiford (11.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg), guard Kervens Yacinthe (6.2 ppg) and guard Grayson Honaker (6.6 ppg) are the other notable returnees. A Honaker High School alum, Grayson Honaker scored 23 points in a win at Emory & Henry last season.

The most highly-touted newcomer is Luke Lawson, who starred at Eastside High School and spent the previous four seasons at UNC-Asheville. The 6-foot-8 Lawson averaged 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 78 games over four seasons for the Bulldogs of the NCAA Division I Big South Conference.

After playing in games against the likes of North Carolina, Tennessee and Auburn during his time at UNC-Asheville, Lawson will now compete in one of the top leagues in NCAA Division II.

J’Son Brooks (King University), Rron Ukaj (Eastern Florida State College) and Brad Halvorsen (Western Carolina) are the other transfers. Brooks averaged 5.3 points and 2.4 rebounds at King. Halvorsen, a former Dobyns-Bennett High School standout, appeared in five games each of the past two seasons at WCU.

Calen Lightford from Sparkman High School in Alabama and Patrick Shelley from Darlington High School in Georgia are the top freshmen.

A program that has endured 12 straight losing seasons should pique local interest with eight players on the roster from far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Zachary Owens (Castlewood), Andrew Hensley (Gate City) and freshman Ethan Chavez (Rye Cove) join the aforementioned guys from the area. Mellinger is a Patrick Henry grad, while assistant coach Blake Stinson was once a point guard at Honaker.

Guard Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central) is out for the year due to a knee injury and his absence will be felt. He averaged 10.2 points per game for the Highland Cavaliers last season.

UVa-Wise opens the season on Nov. 11 at regional rival King University.

Coach’s Quote: “I like our team and our potential. We are eager to get started.”

WOMEN

Division: NCAA Division II

Conference: South Atlantic

Coach: Jamie Cluesman

Last season: 12-16 (12-12)

Key returners: Caitlyn Ross, G, sr.; Nia Vanzant, G, jr.; Leah Kestner, F, sr.; Erin Egerbrecht, G, jr.; Josie Hester, G, soph.; Katlin Burger, F, soph.; Sable Burnside, G, soph.; Alexis Warren, C, soph.

Key losses: Kalee Johnson, G/F; Meg Crawford, C; Mackenzie King, F; Peyton Sams, G

Promising newcomers: Cloey Frantz, G. fr; Kaitlin Bailey, G/F, soph.; Sarah Burton, G, fr.; Allyson Fleenor, F/C, fr.; Anna Whited, G, fr.

Outlook: A couple of proven guards will make the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Highland Cavaliers go.

Caitlyn Ross, a senior from Kingston, Tennessee, averaged 8.5 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game last season and is 120 assists away from becoming the program’s all-time leader in that category.

Nia Vanzant, a junior, scored a team-best 15.6 points per game and was a third-team All-South Atlantic Conference performer. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native has already scored 1,144 career points.

Who will step up and join that dynamic duo as consistent performers?

Sophomore post player Katlin Burger is a a serious candidate after she averaged 8.0 points and 3.5 rebounds a season ago.

Senior forward Leah Kestner (Chilhowie), junior guard Erin Egerbrecht (Science Hill), sophomore guard Sable Burnside (Morristown East), sophomore center Alexis Warren and sophomore guard Josie Hester have experience too.

Anna Whited (Eastside), Kaitlin Bailey (Elizabethton), Cloey Frantz, Sarah Burton and Allyson Fleenor are the newcomers to keep an eye on. Whited played volleyball for UVa-Wise last year and was one of Southwest Virginia’s top all-around athletes in high school, while Bailey is a transfer from South Atlantic Conference foe Anderson University.

The Highland Cavaliers don’t have much size in the paint, but head coach Jamie Cluesman (Lee High) likes the cohesion that comes with a veteran squad.

The season-opener for the Cavs is Nov. 11 at home against Flagler College.

Coach’s Quote: “We are getting better every day and that’s all I can ask of the players. We will have to increase our overall intensity and focus to be able to compete with our SAC opponents. Also, I have scheduled all D2 non-conference opponents that will test us early on and help prepare for our tough conference schedule. Consistency across the board will be the key to our success this season. Our seniors are doing a great job with their leadership on and off the court and I’m excited to see how they carry us throughout the season.”