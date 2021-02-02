COLLEGE BASKETBALL: The Rebels yell; Ole Miss stuns No. 11 Tennessee

OXFORD, Miss. — Devontae Shuler scored 15 points and fueled a second-half rally as Mississippi beat No. 11 Tennessee 52-50 on Tuesday night, the Rebels’ first win over a ranked team in more than two years.

Ole Miss (9-8, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and then withstood a late challenge by the Volunteers (12-4, 8-4) to stop a two-game skid.

Trailing by five points in the final minute, Tennessee cut it to 51-49 on Keon Johnson’s 3-pointer with 42 seconds left. Shuler worked the clock down but missed on a drive, and Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled.

He missed the first free throw with 3.5 seconds left but made the second to make it 51-50. The Vols quickly fouled Robert Allen, who made 1 of 2 foul shots.

Josiah-Jordan James’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

Yves Pons led the Vols with 13 points and Johnson had 11. James finished with 10 but didn’t have a field goal after making three 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes.

Shuler was 7 of 17 from the field but scored 11 points after halftime. Romello White, a onetime Tennessee recruit, finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting.