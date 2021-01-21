COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tennessee transfer sparks No. 3 UConn past Lady Vols

Rae Burrell scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half to lead Tennessee. Rennia Davis scored 11 and Marta Suarez and Tamari Key each had 10 points.

A crowd of 3,553 watched the game in Thompson-Boliing Arena, the largest crowd to see a women’s basketball game anywhere in the country this season. The previous high was 3,500 at South Carolina (five times).

Davis, a leader of the Vols, had just two points in the first half. Four straight third-quarter points gave Tennessee a lead it maintained through the period. The Vols were in charge, 49-45, heading into the fourth quarter.

Burrell hit a couple 3s in the first quarter and had 14 at halftime to lead Tennessee to a 35-34 edged at the break. Key had eight points to help the cause.

CHARITY EVENT

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper and her UConn counterpart Geno Auriemma showed just how seriously they value this meeting of legendary programs and the charities it benefits.

Each of the coaches donated $10,000 that would be shared between the Pat Summitt Foundation, which educates the public and conducts research for Alzheimer’s disease, and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, which is in Knoxville.

BIG PICTURE