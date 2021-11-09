COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tennessee men, Virginia Tech men, women open victorious

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 20 points, leading No. 18 Tennessee to a 90-62 season-opening win over Tennessee-Martin on Tuesday night.

Chandler, regarded as the top high school point guard in the country last year, shot 7 for 10 from the field and had four assists. Vescovi, a holdover from last season, tied a career high with six 3-pointers.

Justin Powell, a new arrival, added 13 points for the Volunteers. Olivier Nkamhoua had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

KK Curry scored 15 points to lead the Skyhawks. KJ Simon added 14 points and David Didenko 11.

Tennessee led by eight, 43-35, at halftime, and then pulled away.

Tennessee’s 10-man rotation had six players who either weren’t on the roster last season or played minimal minutes.

ALREADY INJURED

Tennessee super-senior big man John Fulkerson hasn’t played in the Vols’ exhibition or opener because of a broken left thumb. He is expected to be ready soon. Fulkerson missed the end of last season when he was sidelined with a concussion in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

