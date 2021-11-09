 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tennessee men, Virginia Tech men, women open victorious
  • Updated
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 20 points, leading No. 18 Tennessee to a 90-62 season-opening win over Tennessee-Martin on Tuesday night.

Chandler, regarded as the top high school point guard in the country last year, shot 7 for 10 from the field and had four assists. Vescovi, a holdover from last season, tied a career high with six 3-pointers.

Justin Powell, a new arrival, added 13 points for the Volunteers. Olivier Nkamhoua had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

KK Curry scored 15 points to lead the Skyhawks. KJ Simon added 14 points and David Didenko 11.

Tennessee led by eight, 43-35, at halftime, and then pulled away.

Tennessee’s 10-man rotation had six players who either weren’t on the roster last season or played minimal minutes.

ALREADY INJURED

Tennessee super-senior big man John Fulkerson hasn’t played in the Vols’ exhibition or opener because of a broken left thumb. He is expected to be ready soon. Fulkerson missed the end of last season when he was sidelined with a concussion in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee-Martin: The Skyhawks are building toward the Paradise Classic on Nov. 19-21 in Boca Raton, Florida. They will meet host Florida Atlantic in the first game, then follow with Troy and North Dakota.

Tennessee: Everything Tennessee does in its first two regular-season games will be done with one eye looking ahead to the Hall of Fame Classic on Nov. 20-21 in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Vols will play Villanova in the opener, then meet either North Carolina or Purdue the second day.

UP NEXT

Tennessee-Martin: The Skyhawks host Miami-Hamilton on Saturday.

Tennessee: East Tennessee is up next on Tennessee’s schedule for a matinee Sunday.

Hokies shoot down Maine 

BLACKSBURG, Va. _ Justyn Mutts and David N’Guessan scored 15 points apiece to lead Virginia Tech to a season-opening 82-47 rout of Maine at Cassell Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Nahiem Alleyne added 13 points and joined Mutts with seven rebounds apiece for the Hokies. Darrius Maddox and John Ojiako added nine points each.

Virginia Tech (1-0) travels to Nay on Friday.

Navy upset Virginia 66-58 on Tuesday night.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

No. 24 Virginia Tech 76, Davidson 57

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Aisha Sheppard hit 7-of-10 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead No. 24 Virginia Tech to a win over Davidson. Purdue transfer Kayana Taylor added 18 points for the Hokies, who have won 61 straight nonconference home games and eight straight season openers.

