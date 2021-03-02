COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tennessee looking for answers as regular season draws to close

Rick Barnes insists that everything the Tennessee Volunteers wanted this season remains available to them with the exception of the Southeastern Conference’s regular season title.

Achieving any of those other goals will require the Vols to fix the issues that have turned their season into a roller-coaster.

“We’ve got a chance like anybody else, if we can get it going to the way that we want to and get back to again, almost like it’s a new start for us,” Barnes said Tuesday.

After starting 10-1 and ranked sixth nationally, the Volunteers are 6-6 since then. They’ve split games each week in February since routing Kansas on Jan. 30, which just became the first team to beat No. 3 Baylor. The inability to win back-to-back games dropped them out of the Top 25 on Monday for the first time this season.

“The biggest thing maybe is that we got to get them really believing in themselves again, if that’s what it is,” Barnes said. “I don’t know. I just know it’s a really fine line between winning and losing.”