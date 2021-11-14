COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Shipwrecked; Tennessee wallops ETSU, 94-62, in Oliver’s return to Knoxville

“My mentality as a person is it’s me against you. (In preparation) I wouldn’t allow myself to feel that he’s great. Then, I’m sitting there watching him hit 3s and drop dimes. ... Wow! Name a point guard that’s better.”

John Fulkerson, in his first action of the season, had 10 rebounds to go with six points. Justin Powell had 11 points.

Jordan King scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for the Buccaneers (0-2). David Sloan added 12 points and Ledarrius Brewer had 11.

“Our frontline got its butt kicked,” Oliver said. “But, that’s a pretty good team that we played.”

BIG PICTURE

East Tennessee State: The Bucs haven’t beaten a ranked team since March 20, 1992, when they topped No. 10 Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee: Getting Fulkerson back on the floor was a big step in the right direction for the Vols. The senior big man missed the team’s exhibition and season opener with a broken left thumb. The challenge is to get him into basketball shape in time for next weekend’s showdowns.