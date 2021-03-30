COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Shay steps down as ETSU men’s basketball coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Jason Shay has resigned after one season at the helm with the Buccaneers.
Shay spent the last six years with the ETSU men’s basketball program – five as an assistant and one as a head coach. ETSU finished 13-12 this past season, falling in the Southern Conference tournament semifinals.
ETSU Director of Athletics Scott Carter noted in a press release that Shay had submitted his resignation on Tuesday.
“I fully respect Coach Shay’s decision and have accepted his resignation,” Carter said. “Coach Shay is part of our championship history at ETSU, and I thank him and his family for the effort they have given to our university.”
Shay, who inherited a program from Steve Forbes that went 30-4 in 2019-20, had to rebuild a team that had just one returnee with any significant playing experience at the college level.
“After much consultation and deliberation, I have decided it is in the best interest of myself, my family and the ETSU men’s basketball program to no longer continue as the head basketball coach,” said Shay, in the press release. “This past year has been extremely challenging for me in many different ways.
“It is the right time for a new challenge and an opportunity to reset my personal and professional goals. I want to thank Dr. [Brian] Noland, Scott Carter and Dr. [Richard] Sander for the opportunity at ETSU and wish them the best of luck moving forward.”
Shay also had a message for those associated with the ETSU program.
“To my players and staff, thank you for all of your hard work, dedication and belief in me and our program. Leaving you will be the most difficult part as I truly love each and every one of you,” Shay said. “Thank you to Buc Nation for your continued support and cheers, your unwavering energy and enthusiasm is what makes ETSU such a special place.
“Johnson City has been home for the past six years, and our family will always hold a special place in our hearts for the community and support.
“As I say goodbye and have an opportunity to reflect, I will cherish how fortunate I was to develop so many amazing relationships and be part of a special program. The championships and memories will never be forgotten.”
The release stated that the search for ETSU’s next head coach will begin immediately
“ETSU Basketball has a storied tradition and our basketball coach has a very special opportunity to lead in our region,” said Carter. “The support of the ETSU Basketball program is extraordinary, and I look forward to welcoming our next head coach that is excited to lead our basketball program and represent our region.”