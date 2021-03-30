COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Shay steps down as ETSU men’s basketball coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Jason Shay has resigned after one season at the helm with the Buccaneers.

Shay spent the last six years with the ETSU men’s basketball program – five as an assistant and one as a head coach. ETSU finished 13-12 this past season, falling in the Southern Conference tournament semifinals.

ETSU Director of Athletics Scott Carter noted in a press release that Shay had submitted his resignation on Tuesday.

“I fully respect Coach Shay’s decision and have accepted his resignation,” Carter said. “Coach Shay is part of our championship history at ETSU, and I thank him and his family for the effort they have given to our university.”

Shay, who inherited a program from Steve Forbes that went 30-4 in 2019-20, had to rebuild a team that had just one returnee with any significant playing experience at the college level.

“After much consultation and deliberation, I have decided it is in the best interest of myself, my family and the ETSU men’s basketball program to no longer continue as the head basketball coach,” said Shay, in the press release. “This past year has been extremely challenging for me in many different ways.