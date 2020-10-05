COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Shay anxious to get schedule completed

There are currently two games listed on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball schedule.
Jason Shay needs a whole lot more than a pair of December home games with Alabama-Birmingham and North Carolina A&T.
“Just trying to move forward,” said Shay, the first-year head coach of the Buccaneers. “I am going to schedule games…It is time to stop waiting and trying to start putting things on the books.”
Getting a schedule in place has been an issue since the NCAA pushed the season back two weeks, moving the season opener from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25 due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The scheduling is an everyday thing, just like recruiting,” Shay said. “I am trying to schedule and get it over with as quickly as possible. Scheduling has always been a challenge at ETSU.
“I needed games when I got the job and here we are October 1 and now trying to re-do a whole new schedule with getting nine games in December or the end of November. It is frustrating.”
The NCAA dropped the maximum number of games to 27, which is what Shay is trying to reach. Thirteen is the minimum to be considered for NCAA tournament consideration, but that shouldn’t be an issue for Southern Conference teams, which will provide 18 league games.
“We are at the minimum number just with conference games, but I want to get 27 games in the books so I think we are trying to schedule regionally because travel is still a big component of this and getting on planes,” Shay said. “We can’t charter planes, we would have to fly commercial so we are trying to eliminate those where it is more bus and regional games.
“We are making calls to all those teams regionally and trying to move forward.”
Reaching that maximum limit will depend largely on getting into a multi-team event (MTE). The Buccaneers were originally part of the Cancun Classic, but that is no longer a consideration.
“Yes, because teams were dropping out. We had teams from the Northeast, which some of those conferences have restrictive travel,” he said. “You have got some high-major conferences that protocols are more stringent and they want to have a bit more control. As of right now, we are trying to find another MTE event to play in.”
That has proven to be a challenge.
“Trying to find one,” said Shay, who added that the bubble scenario previously discussed was no longer considered an option. “Several have said they would like to host an MTE, but just trying to find out one that is going to legitimately come through.”
Much also depends on the SoCon setting up a league schedule, which is still not completed, less than two months before the season is slated to begin. Shay said five options are currently being discussed, with athletic directors expected to have the say in a final decision.
The SoCon is expected to schedule anywhere from two to four league games in December, with the remainder after the calendar flips to 2021. It will be up to the schools to then add non-league games on other dates.
“It is a daily progress. We are waiting to see what we are going to do for an MTE, which would allow us to play 27 games,” Shay said. “We are waiting to hear a little bit about the conference schedule. Are we going to move games to December, and still trying to find games to fill in between so it is a work in progress every day.”
While ETSU normally plays some regional NCAA Division II schools, Shay is looking for Division I games against schools that wouldn’t be more than a bus ride from Johnson City.
“More Division I teams than Division II teams because not only are they at different levels, they are going to have different protocols,” Shay said. “The recommended, not required, but recommended protocol of the NCAA is to test three times a week once we get going.
“Can Division II teams test three times a week? I don’t know so trying to do more Division I games.”
With two weeks of quarantine completed due to some positive coronavirus tests in the program, Shay said the preparation continues for the season ahead. He added that the players haven’t seemed overly concerned about not having a schedule in place.
“Not really, I don’t think they necessarily know [about] the work that we are putting in daily trying to put together a schedule. We continue to move forward and move as quickly as we can,” he said. “We have got some games in place.
“It is just filling in the holes and finding teams that have available dates that are similar to us so we are just moving forward with that.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson
