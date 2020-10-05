COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Shay anxious to get schedule completed

“We are at the minimum number just with conference games, but I want to get 27 games in the books so I think we are trying to schedule regionally because travel is still a big component of this and getting on planes,” Shay said. “We can’t charter planes, we would have to fly commercial so we are trying to eliminate those where it is more bus and regional games.

“We are making calls to all those teams regionally and trying to move forward.”

Reaching that maximum limit will depend largely on getting into a multi-team event (MTE). The Buccaneers were originally part of the Cancun Classic, but that is no longer a consideration.

“Yes, because teams were dropping out. We had teams from the Northeast, which some of those conferences have restrictive travel,” he said. “You have got some high-major conferences that protocols are more stringent and they want to have a bit more control. As of right now, we are trying to find another MTE event to play in.”

That has proven to be a challenge.

“Trying to find one,” said Shay, who added that the bubble scenario previously discussed was no longer considered an option. “Several have said they would like to host an MTE, but just trying to find out one that is going to legitimately come through.”