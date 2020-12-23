COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SEC slate next after Vols beat Upstate

A steal and rebound basket by Nevin Zink pulled the Spartans within five, 29-24, with 2 minutes left in the half.

Bailey scored nine to lead Tennessee. Fulkerson added six points.

Brunner was USC Upstate’s top producer with nine points. Zink and Bryson Mozone each had six points.

ADDING DEPTH

Tennessee comfortably goes eight deep in its rotation. Wednesday night, the Vols may have discovered a new dynamic to that depth.

Olivier Nkamhoua, a 6-foot-8 sophomore who is a native of Finland, stepped up and played 13 quality minutes. He scored nine points and had a rebound and a block to go with it.

“The best play (Nkhamhoua) had was the block,” Barnes said. “It’s what I call a ‘fix it’ play. Olivier looked more relaxed than he ever has here.”

“I’ve accepted the fact that there’s a lot for me to learn,” said Nkhamhoua. “I don’t have to be perfect. I’m just working to get better every time on the court.”

LATE SCARE

In the final five minutes of the game, James hobbled off the court with what appeared to be a non-contact injury to his left knee. Barnes said the injury wasn’t serious.