COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Roles still developing for Hokies on hardwood

Having eyed his team in preseason practice since mid-October, Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young has a pretty good handle on his post players.
But the backcourt is a puzzle he is still putting together.
The Hokies, who began practice on Oct. 14, are blending six scholarship newcomers with seven scholarship holdovers as they get ready for their Nov. 25 season opener against visiting Radford.
“I’m encouraged with our depth,” Young said in a phone interview this week. “I’m encouraged with the competition in practice. We are improved in a number of areas.
“We did have some turnover. … We’ve had to slow down [the learning process] a little bit more than I maybe anticipated, … [but] we’ve got ample time.”
Young has two holes to fill in his starting lineup because forward Landers Nolley II transferred to Memphis and center P.J. Horne transferred to Georgia.
If the opener were this week, Young said he would start 6-foot-9, 235-pound Keve Aluma at center and 6-7, 230-pound Justyn Mutts at power forward.
“I like the length of that front line,” Young said. “It just gives us great flexibility.”
Aluma is one of the team’s holdovers, but he had to sit out last season after transferring from Wofford. The fourth-year junior helped Young’s Wofford squad make the NCAA Tournament two seasons ago, when he averaged 6.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.
Mutts, a graduate transfer from Delaware, is also a fourth-year junior. He averaged 12.2 points and ranked fifth in the Colonial Athletic Association in rebounds (8.4 rpg) last season.
The ACC is a better league than the SoCon and the Colonial. But Young is not fretting about that.
“That doesn’t give me a lot of heartburn,” he said. “A good player is a good player. Those two kids were very good players at their respective schools.
“They’re both really, really fine defensive players and rebounders. … I expect those two kids to be very good players for us.”
If the opener were this week, the post players seeing action off the bench would be Iowa graduate transfer Cordell Pemsl, freshman David N’Guessan and sophomore John Ojiako.
Aluma will slide to power forward when Pemsl or Ojiako is in the game at center.
The 6-9, 250-pound Pemsl averaged just 2.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 12.8 minutes last season for nationally ranked Iowa. But he averaged 8.9 points as a freshman in the 2016-17 season. He grabbed 14 rebounds in a loss to the Hokies in November 2017.
“He was stuck behind arguably the preseason national player of the year in [Iowa’s Luka] Garza,” Young said. “He really knows how to play. … He is a terrific passer.”
Tech went 16-16 overall and 7-13 in ACC play last season, which was Young’s first year at the helm of the Hokies.
The Hokies return three starters — point guard Wabissa Bede and guards Tyrece Radford and Nahiem Alleyne.
“Bede has been very good [in practice],” Young said.
But Young said no member of that trio has locked up a starting job yet. He said the starters at point guard and on the wing are not as clear as they are at the two frontcourt spots.
“We have a lot of things to sort out,” Young said. “There’s great competition.”
The distribution of minutes in the opener could be quite different from what it will be later this season, said Young.
Kansas State graduate transfer Cartier Diarra is a contender at point guard. He averaged 13.3 points and ranked fifth in the Big 12 in assists (4.2 apg) last season.
“He’s quick as a cat,” Young said. “He’s really fast from end to end. … He understands the position and has done it a high level. He’s a really good player and will help our team a great deal.”
Diarra might also shift to off-guard and play alongside Bede.
“I’m certainly not going to rule that out,” Young said. “We have not played them together very much to this point. We will. Both are very good defenders, both good ball-handlers. I’ve never had a problem playing two point guards together.”
Freshman guards Joe Bamisile and Darius Maddox have also come aboard. They were rated among the top 100 high school seniors in the nation last year by ESPN.
Young said Bamisile played very well in an intrasquad scrimmage last weekend.
Jalen Cone and Hunter Cattoor are back after serving as backup guards last season.
“I enjoy the flexibility and the things that we could do with our roster in the backcourt,” Young said.
Nolley averaged a team-high 15.5 points last season. Who will succeed him as the Hokies’ leading scorer?
“The distribution [of points] will be interesting to follow,” Young said. “Maybe it’ll be more by committee. Our first seven games, we could potentially have seven different leading scorers.
“I don’t think scoring the ball is going to be an issue with this team, as it was at times last year.”
Virginia Tech tied for 10th place in the ACC last season.
“I do expect this to be as good if not better a shooting team, but I just feel a lot better in Year 2 about other areas where we can beat people, [like] on the offensive glass,” Young said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tech will not play any scrimmages or exhibitions against other teams before the Nov. 25 opener.
