COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Pitts says he did not knowingly break any rules while coaching at King

Former King University basketball coach George Pitts is okay with no longer being the King coach. He might even find peace without ever again coaching basketball.
But thinking there are people who will believe he intentionally broke NCAA rules while coaching at King is bothering him.
“It is eating at me,” Pitts said. “I have not done anything dishonest, illegal or that I am ashamed of.”
Pitts, who recently became the athletic director at Providence Academy in Johnson City, was dealt a one-year show-cause penalty on Friday from the NCAA, which also significantly sanctioned King’s basketball program and gave former Pitts assistant Nick Pasqua a two-year show-cause punishment.
The King men’s program received three years probation and was fined $2,500. Teams’ records have been vacated for games involving ineligible players.
At the heart of the matter were improper academic benefits, beginning with a work study program. Pitts was flagged by the NCAA for lack of control.
“You’ll see that it says [in the NCAA report] I didn’t knowingly break any rules,” Pitts said Friday afternoon.
Pitts considered an appeal.
“There are three reasons I won’t appeal it,” he said. “One, it’d be a waste of time. Two, I haven’t got the resources to appeal it. And three, I’m happy where I am. So I’m just ready to move on.”
He said he was active in a violation involving a signed, incoming recruit.
“That tutoring thing was the only thing, and I admitted to that,” Pitts said. “We signed this kid and he had to take an Algebra II class in the summer to be eligible. His high school didn’t offer it. His parents got him signed up with an online class out of Florida. He got the information and couldn’t figure out how to do it. So we brought him up here to Nick’s wife and she tutored him. But after two days he refused to do the work. So we sent him back home. He never practiced. He never played a game. And I released him after his freshman year.
“But the reason I thought it was okay was because he’d already signed. Well, the NCAA said it was $326 of improper inducements for driving him up here, feeding him and rooming him.”
Assistance with take-home exams from an assistant coach and help on admissions essays from the associate head coach were also cited.
“They said I didn’t monitor and promote an atmosphere of compliance,” Pitts said. “That’s just their word against mine. It didn’t matter what I said. I had two interviews with the NCAA and one hearing, and it didn’t matter what I said. They had no proof I did anything other than that tutoring thing, which I thought was fine. I’d do it again today if I could help a kid.”
Of course, the buck ultimately stopped with Pitts, who coached the Tornado from 2006-20. He retired after winning a conference championship last season and was the program’s winningest coach (299-134). He won three state titles at Science Hill High School (1990, ‘94, ‘95) and four straight at Brentwood Academy. He won three Arby’s Classic championships and has combined to win 1,119 games at the high school and collegiate levels.
Pitts didn’t rule out coaching again. He had one breakup with coaching, and it was trying, to say the least.
“When I became the principal at Science Hill [in ‘99] it took me two months to walk in that gym,” Pitts said. “I mean I enjoyed being the principal, but I knew I was a basketball coach and that’s why I went to Brentwood Academy. I’m not gonna say ‘never,’ but I really feel like I’m where I need to be as athletic director at Providence Academy.
“I think I would have the opportunity to coach again. But I’m happy here and I plan on being the athletic director here for a long time. … Providence knows what’s taken place and they’re standing behind me.”
Pitts is obviously eager for the next chapter.
“I’m ready to move on from it,” he said, “because it’s been hanging over my head for four years now.”
He’s intrigued by the potential at Providence, perhaps even something along the lines of a scale-model CPA, The Webb School or McCallie.
“A year from now we’re gonna apply for membership in the TSSAA, and I anticipate that we’ll get accepted,” Pitts said. “We’ve got great coaches here. Our teams are doing well. Our girls soccer team is undefeated. I think everything’s got a huge upside here.
“I love it here. … You know, it’s good to work somewhere where they support you.”
