COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Oliver not fazed by perceived ‘cloud’ at ETSU

Oliver has been busy recruiting the players that remain, nine of whom were in the transfer portal at one time. He did get good news when the brother duo of LeDarrius and Ty Brewer decided to return to the Buccaneers. Seniors David Sloan, Silas Adheke and Vonnie Patterson also plan to take advantage of the extra year provided by the NCAA, and Oliver hopes it comes with the Bucs.

“There is no sales pitch. I try to come in and be myself and be authentic and be honest about who I am going to be,’ said Oliver, who could add up to three players from the transfer portal. “What I did tell our team the very first meeting I had with those guys was you are not going to find any coach in the America who is going to care more about you than me as it pertains to helping you with your life after basketball.”

Oliver, who uses the acronym DRRE – defend, rebound, run, execute – to describe his philosophy on the court, said his style of play is similar to the NBA, which is getting out in transition and putting up shots.