COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Oliver not fazed by perceived ‘cloud’ at ETSU

Growing up on the streets of Buffalo, N.Y., Desmond Oliver rightfully felt stressed each day just getting to school and back home at night.
Don’t expect him to be fazed much by players kneeling during the National Anthem.
“Was it difficult to maneuver during my press conference to deal with kneeling as opposed to being excited about the fact that I am here and some place new,” said Oliver, who was introduced as the new men’s basketball coach at East Tennessee State on April 6. “Yeah, that was kind of disappointing having to deal with that in my press conference, but I understood it.”
Oliver replaced Jason Shay, who resigned after this past season amid speculation he had angered donors after supporting his players who knelt prior to games to express their feelings about social injustice.
“From day one I have never felt there has been a cloud over the whole program,” said Oliver, who took part in a zoom call with local media last week. “The reality is for 27 years I have always had to come in some place and create change, whether it is recruiting, whether it is player development, rather it is community oriented. This wasn’t any different, but I didn’t feel any pressure or any stress.”
Oliver, who has spent the last six of his 27 years as a Division I college assistant at the University of Tennessee, knows all about stressful situations.
“I spent 25 years growing up in an urban environment in one of the toughest neighborhoods in the country and I have far more to worry about than the media and perception and somebody kneeling,” he said. “I had a whole lot on my plate trying to survive.
“Single parent, my dad wasn’t around, I had no brothers or sisters to fight my battles and there were battles to fight every single day so coming into that, that was kind of easy for me because it was business and it was program stuff that to me was harmless in the sense I didn’t think it was life threatening.”
Oliver knows there will be some healing needed between the program, the school and the surrounding community, but is confident in his abilities to soothe those hurt feelings.
“I have felt stress before like in my neighborhood coming home at night by myself, I have felt stress before there,” said the well-traveled Oliver, who started his college coaching career at Niagara in 1994, and followed with tenures at Texas A&M, Cornell, St. Bonaventure, Rhode Island, Canisius, Georgia, Charlotte and finally Tennessee. “This is different, this ain’t stress.
“My skill set is supposed to be in this line of work so I feel very confident that I am a guy that is ready for the job and that is part of the job. I have been trying to do my job for the last three weeks at a high level and I haven’t looked back.”
***
Oliver takes over a program that was one year removed from winning 30 games and winning the Southern Conference championship. Shay, who had been an assistant for five years at ETSU, took over as head coach when Steve Forbes left for Wake Forest. With virtually an entire new team, the Buccaneers finished 13-12, advancing to the Southern Conference tournament semifinals.
Even though Oliver was just two hours away in Knoxville, he professed to know little about ETSU or the Southern Conference.
“I was so committed to Tennessee and the SEC and trying to beat Kentucky and trying to grow a team into the No. 1 team in the country and trying to bring in NBA players and graduate them, I didn’t really think about anybody, but us,” said Oliver, who played college basketball at Genesee Community College and Dominican College in New York.
ETSU did get his attention in December of 2016 when Tennessee squeaked out a 72-68 win over the Buccaneers in Johnson City.
“Right now I am here sitting in this chair, I am thinking about us. ETSU, our conference,” he said. “I knew Steve Forbes, because Steve and I are friends, I admired how talented his teams were, I admired the level of coaching that he brought in terms of how hard they played.
“I knew ETSU was elite, but I didn’t know the league that well, I just followed ETSU out of respect. We came down here and they almost beat us. I always had a high level of respect for the program based on being in our back yard and just being a mid-major plus program that could beat anybody in the country.”
***
Oliver has been busy recruiting the players that remain, nine of whom were in the transfer portal at one time. He did get good news when the brother duo of LeDarrius and Ty Brewer decided to return to the Buccaneers. Seniors David Sloan, Silas Adheke and Vonnie Patterson also plan to take advantage of the extra year provided by the NCAA, and Oliver hopes it comes with the Bucs.
“There is no sales pitch. I try to come in and be myself and be authentic and be honest about who I am going to be,’ said Oliver, who could add up to three players from the transfer portal. “What I did tell our team the very first meeting I had with those guys was you are not going to find any coach in the America who is going to care more about you than me as it pertains to helping you with your life after basketball.”
Oliver, who uses the acronym DRRE – defend, rebound, run, execute – to describe his philosophy on the court, said his style of play is similar to the NBA, which is getting out in transition and putting up shots.
“No one is going to allow you to play your game on offense like I am, and that was to all the guys. That was my philosophy, get in the gym, train, become more efficient at whatever you are good at and be those guys who earn those nine or 10 rotational minutes,” he said. “When we are on offense after a turnover or a missed shot, we try to score in eight seconds, allow my guys to play fast, be encouraging on offense, but let those guys play their game and play with some confidence.
“I think they enjoyed hearing some truth about life after ball, about how at some point the ball stops bouncing and who is investing in your future.
***
Oliver, who didn’t retain any of Shay’s staff, has added three assistants, including former Charlotte co-workers Mark Bialkoski and Patrice Days, along with Mantoris Robinson, a former defensive standout at Winthrop.
“I will probably not have these guys long because they are really good,” said Oliver, who brought in Sunny Park from Tennessee as Director of Basketball Performance and Lucas Campbell as Director of Basketball Operations. “They will be high-major guys soon, but I hope these guys can stay for 2, 3, 4 years and build it at a high level before they leave, but they are really good, they are really talented.”
There have been limited opportunities for Oliver to work his players, who have returned home since the end of exams, with a return date of June 23. Oliver is excited for two weeks to get in gym with them before summer school sessions begin on July 12.
“We are just going to get out there on the court and get after it, play hard,” said Oliver, who is married with two sons. “I don’t use profanity when I coach my guys. I try not to curse in general, and I try not to be personal with guys.
“I still want to be direct and firm, but show the guys the same respect I want to be shown as a player and the same respect my kids are showing as me being their father.”
Oliver plans to set up a mentoring program to help his players off the court.
“They are really good guys, they have got potential, and the guys we are going to try to bring in to add to that core group do as well,” Oliver said. “I think coaching these guys and trying to be a mentor to them is going to be really fun experience outside of the pressures of winning basketball games.”
The schedule for the upcoming season is far from complete, but Oliver hopes to get some high-level competition, including such SEC schools as Tennessee and Georgia, in addition to a multi-team event.
“We are working at it, we are trying to be creative, trying to find who we can play,” Oliver said. “The reality of it is the history of our program is great where people don’t want to play ETSU, and they don’t want to come to Johnson City because our fan base is unbelievable, the best fan base at this level in the country from what I am hearing.”
