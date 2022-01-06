 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No. 7 Tennessee topples Aggies

  • Updated
Tennessee vs ETSU Womens Basketball

Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper, coaching here against East Tennessee State, has her Lady Vols currently 7th in the nation with a 14-1 record. 

 David Crigger/BHC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 7 Tennessee took charge in the second quarter on Thursday night behind Jordan Horston’s 10 points on its way to a 73-45 win over No. 25 Texas A&M.

The Aggies (10-4, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) led 21-20 after the first quarter. But the Volunteers (14-1, 3-0) ran with Horston’s effort and eight points from Tamari Key during the second, when they had a 12-2 scoring run.

Key finished with 9 points and 11 blocks, and Horston had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

A desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter by senior Rae Burrell gave Tennessee the spark to make its second-quarter run.

Destiny Pitts scored 12 points to lead Texas A&M, Kayla Wells had 11 and Qadashah Hoppie had 10.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies came into Knoxville as the top 3-point shooting team in the country (42%) ... Texas A&M had two games in December scuttled by COVID-19, and its only January game leading up to the visit to Tennessee was a loss to LSU.

Tennessee: Burrell missed 12 games due to a knee injury in the season opener, and her return earlier this week proved a positive for the Volunteers. The challenge will be to integrate her into a rotation that has become pretty solid. Burrell averaged 16.8 points last season.

NEXT UP

Texas A&M: Host Florida on Sunday before a road showdown with No. 1 South Carolina on Jan. 13.

Tennessee: On the road Sunday against Ole Miss.

